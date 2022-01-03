Review: 2022 Genesis GV70 – a new benchmark for small luxury crossovers

The 2022 GV70 has a well-balanced powertrain, upper-tier interior, and large cargo space. With classy styling, a surprisingly low price tag, and unique appeal, it’s easy to overlook the very few faults found in the GV70.

The Genesis GV70 is new for 2022 and slots just underneath the larger GV80 as a small luxury crossover competing against entry-level sport utilities. The competition there is heavy as the small SUV segment is fast-growing, especially in luxury options. Against the Acura RDX, BMW X3, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and others, though, the GV70 proves not only to be a strong bargain, but a trend setter amongst its peers.



At a Glance

Styling cues are simple, well-done, and classy.

Two powertrain options designated by model marque.

Very low entry price and low-cost upgrade options.

The GV70 is smaller than the GV80 from Genesis and has a sportier rear profile by comparison Genesis

The 2022 Genesis GV70 shares a few visual styling cues with its larger GV80 sibling, but some of those have been downplayed in this smaller crossover. Others, like the steeper windscreen rake and sportier, rounded rear hatch are unique to the GV70. It all starts with the unique dual-stripe headlamps and diamond-shaped front grille, though, which sets the pace for the simple lines and easy flow of the GV70’s exterior design elements.

Like the GV80, the GV70 has two powertrain options. A 300-horsepower (221-kW) 2.5-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine or a larger 375-hp (276-kW) V6. Models of the GV70 are numbered according to engine size, with the 2.5T being the four-cylinder base and the 3.5T Sport being the larger 3.5L six. Both come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive.

It’s worth noting that both of these Genesis SUVs are built on the same platform and will have battery-electric models coming in 2023 to supplement the turbocharged powertrains already available. These were shown at Auto Shanghai 2021 and will also be AWD by default with one motor on each axle, one of which will shut off when not needed, to preserve power.

The standard equipment list in the 2022 GV70 is long. It includes LED headlamps, simulated leather upholstery, a 14.5-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and Genesis Connected Services with fingerprint authentication for key-free access to the vehicle. Adaptive cruise control, a full suite of advanced safety items like forward collision mitigation and driver attention warning, and LED headlamps are all standard as well. The base price for the GV70 starts at US$41,000 before delivery. Update packages include the Select and Advanced options with larger wheels, ventilated seating, and other upgrades. Some of our favorites there include Remote Smart Parking Assist (aka “Smaaat Paak”) and a surround-view camera system.

Interior materials and color choices for the Genesis GV70 are on par with any luxury marque Genesis

During our time with the 3.5T Prestige, the top-of-the-line GV70 model, we had inclement weather, numerous family hauling errands, and a lot of daily driving tasks. The comfort level of the GV70 is excellent, though we noted that the door openings feel small and the rear seat, while fine for pre-teens and teenagers, is a little tight for adults. The large cargo space is great, though, and we like the turbocharged V6 and its road feel. The large wheels (21-inch) on the Prestige model make the ride a little rougher, but compared to other models in this segment aiming for a “sporty” bent, the ride in the GV70 is still better by comparison.

Those were, by and large, our biggest complaints with the 2022 GV70. As the small luxury crossover with the lowest cost of entry and longest warranty on the market, we think those are pretty minor niggles in the scheme of things. The GV70 is a very well-done and surprisingly affordable SUV.

