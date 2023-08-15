The Tonale was first introduced as an all-new Alfa Romeo model for the 2024 model year. As the new entry point for the brand, the Tonale sets the tone for the rest of the Alfa Romeo brand’s future. A plug-in hybrid by default, it makes good on Alfa’s promise to quickly become electric.



At a glance

All-new model fits underneath the Stelvio SUV

PHEV by default with real-world usable daily EV miles

Looks good and feels good

Already has rivals in a fast-changing market

The 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale ("toe-nahl-ay") combines slap-you-in-the-face good looks with a smart plug-in hybrid powertrain. Alfa designed this crossover to fit a certain luxury market, and it matches that market well.

In the 2024 Tonale, a small, turbocharged 1.3-liter four-cylinder engine drives a six-speed automatic transmission for the front wheels. The rear is driven by an electric motor producing 121 horsepower (90 kW). That combines for an all-wheel drive system that produces 285 horsepower (212.5 kW) in all. This is pretty solid, beating out most of the competition’s gas-only or standard hybrid options. Since a large portion of that HP is coming immediately via the electric motor, the Alfa Romeo Tonale always feels punchy from the start.

About three hours of charging time is required for full battery range, which is about 33 miles (53 km) per the EPA. A level 2 charger can fill the Tonale’s 15.5-kWh battery in about 2.5 to 3 hours, while a standard household (120V) outlet will require about six hours to do so. Once the battery is depleted, fuel efficiency is rated at 29 mpg (8.1 l/100km) combined – that's still at or above average for this segment. We didn’t testhe Tonale without electrics engaged for fuel economy, but were consistently able to beat the 33 miles of estimated range ... with the exception of when we went highway driving, we were over 35 miles (56 km) per charge, on average, around town.

The exterior of the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale features jaw-dropping good looks for the segment Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Getting inside the Alfa Tonale is a study in compromise. This is a luxury crossover, of course, so certain luxury items are expected and present. But some of the interior feels cheaper than it should, indicating some of the cost cutting that inevitably had to take place to keep the Tonale’s price point (US$42,995 base price) low. Seating is good, but not great, and some of the dashboard elements aren’t very eye-catching. A few other things, like the slim central vents that push air rather loudly and the tone-less plastics around the edges of the dash, also aren't great.

These are the worst of the Tonale’s downsides, though. There are a lot of ups. The smaller vents mean that climate and audio controls aren’t being relegated to sub-menus on the touchscreen. And the seating itself looks really posh with various types of faux leather and pleated inlays. The Alfa-approved right-sized steering wheel with the huge mounted, aluminum paddle shifters behind definitely marks the Tonale as a part of the Italian automaker’s family.

The back seat is also incredibly large for the size of the Tonale. It actually offers more legroom than the larger Stelvio's back seat, and its outboard positions are almost as comfortable as the front seating – which is either kudos for the rear seats or a knock on the front. Rear air vents and USB plugs are standard in the Tonale. Cargo space is equally good, though limited by the sportback design and small size of the Tonale overall.

On the road, the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale is a good drive. It feels good, drives predictably, has a quick spirit about it, and gives plenty of road response for the driver. It is a bit loud, but not much more so than are others in this segment of tiny options.

The driver has the usual Alfa "DNA" modes to choose from for drive settings. D (Dual Power) is like sport mode, pushing the engine and electric motor together for maximum enjoyment and power output. Fun, but not efficient. Great in the Colorado mountains, but not too useful when driving around town. Neutral (N) is the default setting for no-brainer driving around. It balances the systems to get the most out of them for both efficiency and comfort. A (Advanced Efficiency) is the EV-only mode that forces the Tonale to drive all-electric so long as there is power available to do so. This will maximize fuel efficiency most of the time.

A few things in the 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale's interior detract from its luxury, but it's still better than many Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Similarly, those DNA settings also affect suspension. The new Tonale comes with two suspension settings, with the one chosen being based on drive mode selected. Firm dampers are present in D mode and softened for comfort in both N and A modes. Similarly, braking is also normal and high, with high being used in D and normal in N and A.

Altogether, Alfa Romeo put a lot of balance into the new Tonale. The aim was to keep it within the affordable entry-level range while adding the plug-in complexity and the practicality of longer-distance gasoline driving. Most of the expected luxury – such as adaptive cruise and parking sensors – are standard equipment alongside the advanced safety systems, and the Tonale’s interior is geared towards sporty luxury and versatility.

This feels like an Alfa Romeo, but ditches some of the impracticality found on the brand’s sedans to add more usefulness as an everyday driver. And it bridges the gap between the gasoline and EV worlds by offering both for consumers who aren't ready to take the full EV plunge.

Product page: 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

