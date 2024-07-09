Review: 2024 Kia EV9 hits three rows just right

Most mid-size three-row vehicles offer a choice between seven passengers or seven passengers’ stuff. But not simultaneously. I have a family of five. When we go somewhere, we bring a lot of stuff: folding chairs, musical instruments, snacks, sunscreen, extra shoes – all of the accouterments that go with children, teenagers and their adult chaperones. So seeing an electric SUV with a usable third row and cargo space ... well, the EV9 just hits right.



At a glance

Actually designed for the real world

Price tag isn’t too shocking

Spacious, ergonomic interior

Smooth, quiet ride with good capability

Currently, the three-row options for electric vehicle buyers are pretty few and far between. None of them, to-date, are useful family options, but are instead occasional-use third row options where that extra row of seating is seen as an additional bonus. Much of the EV market is still hung up on gimmicks and huge infotainment screens. The word "future" gets tossed around a lot.

Then there are the "now" battery-electric vehicles. These are the options that look and act like any other car on the road, but happen to be an EV. I get way more amped on these models. Vehicles like the 2024 Kia EV9 are appealing. They hit a realistic market segment that actually needs what they have to offer.

With that third row up, the 2024 EV9 still has a lot of cargo space left Kia

Sized slightly larger than the well-selling Telluride, the Kia EV9 has several things in common with that popular family crossover, but has few shared parts. The EV9 has a reasonably useful range, fast charging capability, and can tow up to 5,000 lb (2,268 kg). There are five trim levels, each with varying range capability and seating for six or seven.

The base model Light has a 76.1-kWh battery pack with 230 miles (370 km) of EPA-estimated range. The EV9 Light comes with a lot of features and technology for a base model, and is priced at US$56,395 plus delivery. The Light Long Range model boosts battery to 99.8 kWh and 304 miles (489 km) of range. Both of those models are rear-wheel drive. The rest of the models, starting with the Wind, have another motor on the front axle for all-wheel drive and the same 99.8-kWh battery.

The Wind has 280 miles (451 km) of range and about double the torque of the previous two options. It’s priced at $65,395 before delivery. The EV9 Land is similar, while the GT-Line ups horsepower and torque outputs and reduces range to 270 miles (435 km), adding about 10,000 bucks to the price tag in the process. That puts the top-end Kia EV9 at a price that’s still lower than the most entry-level of its three-row competition, the Tesla Model X. Other three-row options are luxury models with six-digit price tags.

All 2024 Kia EV9 models include the large infotainment and instrument cluster screens shown here Kia

For reference and perspective, though, the most expensive Kia Telluride model is $54,550. So even with its lower end options, the EV9 is still far more expensive than its nearest internal combustion counterpart. And the two are very comparable in terms of comfort, technology, and capability.

Comparing the 2024 Kia EV9 to the Telluride, despite the huge price gap, is still in the EV9’s favor. Space and capability are the premium needs of this segment, and buyers expect good ergonomics and comfortable appeal. Seating for six or seven is mandatory, and cargo space capable of handling the stuff that goes with that many people is important. The EV9 stacks up really well in those provisos. It also has a long list of technologies, most of which are behind the scenes and not in one’s face requiring attention or acknowledgement.

The Kia EV9's styling is contemporary, but has small flairs to show it is different. Such as the pixelated LED lights at the rear Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

In the real world, the 2024 EV9 GT-Line we drove was within 20% of its EPA estimates for range – which is about what we’ve come to expect from most electric vehicles. Charging was simple, though entirely from a home charging unit as we had no access to public fast charging at the time. This means we could not test its DC fast charging capabilities. Kia claims 10% to 80% in just 24 minutes at a capable fast charger (SAE Combo plug). Starting next year, Kia will be moving all of its EVs to the NACS (Tesla) standard.

Personally, I am glad to see Kia entering the EV realm with real-world vehicles that aren’t science fair projects or Tech Bro boast machines. Like the EV6, the EV9 fits an actual automotive market segment very well and gets the job done without gimmicky flair. Its only serious downside is its big price jump from the ICE model equivalent.

Product page: 2024 Kia EV9

