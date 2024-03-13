Review: 2024 Lexus TX finally fills the long-empty gap

Lexus has long had a hole in its lineup, sitting right between the smaller two-row crossovers and the big, truck-based sport utilities. The TX, which debuted this year, slots into that spot, offering three rows in a unibody crossover format.



At a Glance

Based on the Toyota Grand Highlander

Gasoline, gasoline-hybrid, and plug-in hybrid options

Lot of interior room and features

Less in-your-face interior luxury

The Lexus TX offers seating for up to seven in a family format that Toyota fans will recognize in the Highlander’s newest sibling, the Grand Highlander. The TX benefits from Toyota’s long experience with family-oriented utilities, gaining an adult-usable third row, ample cargo space, and many small ergonomic points that keep adding up.

Unique to the Lexus TX are these removable and interchangeable cup holders, which can be repositioned throughout the cabin Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

That’s not to say that the new 2024 TX is without its downsides. The standard gasoline model that I drove was definitely on the boring side and sometimes seemed to struggle to accelerate the TX’s mass up to highway speeds. It was never unsafe, but it wasn’t very confidence inducing either.

The 2024 Lexus TX 350 base model has a turbocharged 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine that outputs 275 horsepower and 317 pound-feet of torque (202 kW and 430 Nm). Its eight-speed automatic is smooth and doesn’t hesitate to find gears at least. It’s just not quite enough to make this big crossover feel capable. Especially with several passengers on board.

Going up the trim points to the hybrid F-Sport model adds about 90 more horsepower, finding a more balanced spot for power output versus economy. The F-Sport is one of the most expensive models of the TX, of course, but incorporates an electric motor at the transmission and another at the rear axle. Lexus calls this all-wheel drive system “Direct4.” The transmission itself is a six-speed automatic rather than an eight.

At the top of the lineup is the TX 550h+ Luxury model, which swaps out that entire drivetrain for a well-vetted 3.5-liter V6, continuously variable transmission, and electric motors both at the CVT and on the rear axle. This combines for 404 horsepower (297 kW) and an estimated 33 miles (53 km) of all-electric driving. This version of the Lexus TX is coming later in 2024. I expect it will accelerate at a rate and feel similar to that of the F-Sport model, with the added HP making up for the heavier batteries.

Another change slowly finding its way through the Lexus lineup is to interiors. Screens have been getting bigger, of course, and the TX has both a large instrument and large infotainment screen. Buttons and switches are still there, though, keeping the convenience and familiarity alive. What’s changed significantly is the overall feel of Lexus’ interiors.

Where they used to be cozy, heavy on the leather, and 'ensconced' as driver-centric, they are now more open and airy. The 2024 TX shows this change at Lexus clearly. Comfort and upscale appeal haven’t changed, just how they’re presented has. This more modern look may put off some long-time Lexus fans, but most familiar with the Lexus lineup of sport utilities will see it as an evolution instead of a sea change. And will no doubt welcome the conveniences added now that shambolic truckiness is no longer a hurdle.

The Lexus TX competes with many less comfort-focused options Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Lexus has long needed a three-row family-oriented crossover-SUV in its lineup. The smaller RX in its longer wheelbase, three-row option didn’t cut that mustard very well. The new TX definitely does and is one of the roomier three row options in the luxury market. Even when truck-based monsters are included.

Product Page: 2024 Lexus TX

