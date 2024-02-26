Review: 2024 Mazda CX-90 fits the soccer dad life to a T

Mazda's great-looking new CX-90 replaces the aging CX-9. The latter was an excellent three-row crossover, but it was outdated compared to the rest of the market. By contrast, the CX-90 definitely has a more modern appeal.



At a glance

All-new design replacing the CX-9 completely

Fun to drive for its size

Great interior with premium-level fitments

Still a little cramped in the third row

I like vehicles of all sizes and shapes. I like trucks, muscle cars, sports cars, vans, sport utilities ... you name it. But my lifestyle revolves around a family of five. We own a minivan. Two-seat sports cars and fuel-inefficient off-road rigs aren’t really a daily driving option. But vehicles like the three-row CX-90 are right up my family’s alley.

A few years ago, we did a family road trip in the 2019 CX-9. It was great. But a bit cramped. We didn’t road-trip the 2024 CX-90, but we did put a fair number of everyday miles on it, and in similar winter conditions. It’s a big improvement.

Seating comfort and controls placement for the 2024 Mazda CX-90 are all well done Mazda

There are three powertrain options for the 2024 Mazda CX-90. Each has different benefits. The standard 3.3 Turbo models have a turbocharged 3.3-liter six-cylinder engine that outputs 280 horsepower (206 kW) and loads of torque. That’s pretty good, especially with the eight-speed automatic transmission that’s attached.

From there, 3.3 Turbo S models (which is what I drove) adds about 60 more hp (44 kW) for a more aggressive drive appeal. In my opinion, either of these is a good choice. About 1 mpg in city fuel economy is lost with the Turbo S engine, but highway and combined fuel economy is the same in both models. So the choice between them will come down to trim level options and pricing.

To get to the Turbo S, one has to jump from the base model’s US$41,000 price tag to about $53,000 in the mid-level trim points. It seems like a big jump in price, but the segment average is nearing $50,000 already, so that price for a well-equipped mid-tier trim point is not outrageous.

The interior of the Mazda CX-90 is beautiful, especially in this top-most trim point Mazda

The third option is a plug-in hybrid model with a 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine and electric motor. A 17.8-kWh battery pack powers this version for up to 26 miles (42 km) per charge. Total system output is almost equivalent to the Turbo S models. Pricing is roughly equivalent to the Turbo S as well. If you’re driving in town a lot, this is probably the best option for the price.

All of these powertrains have that eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive as standard. And they all have the zippy drive and engaging handling that Mazda is known for. Even in something this big.

Where the 2024 Mazda CX-90 dips out is in that third row. Like the previous model, the third row in the CX-90 is cramped. Good enough for kids, but adults won’t be happy about being back there. And like most crossover-SUV models this size, if the third row is up, cargo space is mostly gone. These are the compromises made for a vehicle to be this size efficient.

Mazda makes good-looking vehicles and the CX-90 is comparable in looks to many luxury options Aaron Turpen / New Atlas

Among the current crop of three-row midsize options, the 2024 CX-90 is beautiful. I’d be happy to compare its exterior to luxury models from Genesis or Mercedes-Benz, in fact. When it comes to looks, Mazda is always a clear winner in every segment it competes in.

Inside, the CX-90 is still a very good-looking and comfortable vehicle. Not as luxurious as luxury brands, perhaps, but in its upper trims, it’s certainly on par with premium-level competitors like GMC. It could use a little more storage and the design of the rear quarter of the vehicle impedes a lot on vertical and lateral cargo space. But for a family of three or four, there’s plenty of room here.

Cargo space in the Mazda CX-90 is a bit smaller than what's found in some rivals Mazda

Because Mazda prioritizes sportiness over a vehicle’s design and on-road presence, the CX-90 may be a little stiffer and bumpier than some folks might want. It’s a fine tradeoff to make driver engagement and road-absorbing comfort a balance point – and Mazda is pretty good at it – but the 2024 CX-90 is a little less smooth than some of its competitors.

All in all, I like the 2024 Mazda CX-90 a lot. With three teenagers and about 1,000 different things to shuttle them to every week, I can definitely vouch for the CX-90’s soccer dad creds. Although, come to think of it, soccer is about the only thing my kids don’t do. But "orchestra dad" or "cross-country dad" just don’t sound the same.

Product page: 2024 Mazda CX-90

