Rhön Camp puts together the Ultimate Volkswagen pop-up camper van

What would the ultimate Volkswagen California-style camper van look like? German startup Rhön Camp has concocted a compelling answer with its very own Ultimate camper van, a Volkswagen T6.1 that accommodates four people inside a light, adaptable interior. It comes standard with a fully adjustable dual-lounger bed, pop-up sleeper roof, kitchen, powerful off-grid electrical system and premium audio. It can be further built up into a 4x4 backcountry explorer or roaming off-grid micro-home.

We don't think we'd name Rhön's Ultimate van our own "ultimate" VW pop-up camper van floor plan, as we'd lean toward something more original. But for those who like the simplicity of a California layout with a few notable upgrades, it's one to consider.

Like the latest California, the Ultimate interior is based around a set of floor rails integrated into deck-style flooring. Also like the California T6.1, the rear bench features a reclining lounge function for relaxing inside during the day without having to sit upright in a car seat. Instead of reclining as a single bench like VW's official design, Rhön's Ultimate bench splits into two individually reclining seats.

The split-seat bench offers individual adjustment and folds down to combine with the footstools into a bed Rhön Camp





Rhön calls the design the lightest split-seat bench in the industry, and Ultimate dwellers are free to set their lounge position individually for extra comfort before it comes time to fold both seats flat into the bed. Two footrests set up at the end of the folded seats to complete the double bed. A second double bed, with spring frame, can be found up in the panoramic mesh-enclosed pop-up roof.

The Ultimate includes a neatly integrated kitchen and dining area with a dual-burner stove/sink combo and 40-L fridge box up top and a flip-up dining table that folds away flush into the front wall. The cab seats swivel around to face the rear bench.

The Ultimate camper kitchen includes a sink/stove combo and fridge box that close to create a worktop Rhön Camp





The Ultimate van does not include the coveted toilet, but a water hookup on the rear wall of the wardrobe creates an outdoor shower with a sprayer that hangs from the open tailgate. The van includes 65-L fresh and 28-L waste water tanks.

One place in which Rhön definitely steps well beyond the California and similar small pop-up vans is in its electrical and technical package. Camping amenities draw power from a 75-Ah AGM battery fed by a 180-W solar charging system. Onboard equipment can be monitored and controlled via the built-in command center panel or a smartphone app. Rhön also includes a wireless induction smartphone charging tray and a Caratec sound system.

Plenty of thoughtfully placed LED lighting Rhön Camp





Buyers can further upgrade the electrical system with options like an EcoFlow River Max portable battery and power station and mobile solar charging.

Other Ultimate package features include LED lighting, a Webasto diesel heater and an outdoor awning. The camper can be specced as a 148-hp 2.0-liter TDI T6.1 with six-speed manual or automatic or as a 4Motion 4x4. Base prices range between €69,990 (approx. US$72,590) for the manual to €79,990 ($82,950) for the 4Motion, and options include bicycle racks, Front Runner roof racks, and Seikel snorkels and underbody protection.

Source: Rhön Camp

