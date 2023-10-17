Smart cuts price, and range, for entry level #1 compact electric SUV

Electric mobility company Smart has added a new entry level option for its compact #1 crossover model launched last year, shaving thousands of euros off the vehicle lineup's base price by installing a smaller LPO battery.

Parent company Mercedes-Benz joined forces with Geely Automobile at the end of 2019 to develop next-gen all-electric Smart cars "characterized by progressive design, premium equipment and advanced technology." IAA Mobility in Munich saw the first glimpse of the e-mobility future with the Concept #1 a couple of years later, followed by the production launch of the compact crossover in Europe in April 2022.

Since then, no less than five model variants have been released – ranging from the Pro+ starting at €42,490 to the range-topping Brabus at €48,990. Now Smart has announced a new entry level #1 in the shape of the Pro, which slashes some €5,000 off the price of its nearest sibling.

The Smart #1 Pro compact electric crossover features a 49-kWh LPO battery for a WLTP range of 310 km Smart Europe

Though the new version retains the overall design features found in the Pro+ flavor – including the panoramic roof, faux leather seating, concealed door handles and adjustable ambient interior lighting – sacrifices had to be made. The #1 Pro takes a hit on per-charge range with the inclusion of a smaller lithium-iron-phosphate battery – which translates to the 49-kWh module offering 310 km (192.6 miles) on the WLTP cycle instead of the 66-kWh, 400-to-440-km battery found in the other five options.

Top-ups in 30 minutes are possible via 130-kW DC fast charging, the vehicle is built around the same 200-kW motor, rolls on 19-inch wheels, shines CyberSparks LED headlights, boasts heated seats for those up front, and rocks a digital dash plus a touchscreen infotainment display atop the center console.

The #1 Pro compact electric SUV will launch in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Switzerland in the coming months – with the starting price for Germany confirmed at €37,490 (about US$39,575). Other European markets are expected to follow from early 2024.

Source: Smart