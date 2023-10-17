© 2023 New Atlas
Automotive

Smart cuts price, and range, for entry level #1 compact electric SUV

By Paul Ridden
October 17, 2023
Smart cuts price, and range, for entry level #1 compact electric SUV
"We are more than happy to be able to live up to the expectations of urban drivers, who focus more on practical things like a good body to space ratio, and for whom a range of around 300 kilometers is absolutely sufficient," said Smart Europe CEO, Dirk Adelmann
The Smart #1 Pro compact electric crossover features a 49-kWh LPO battery for a WLTP range of 310 km
"The #1 Pro is a car for environmentally conscious city dwellers and commuters who can’t do without the premium quality and all-electric approach of the #1," said Smart Europe CEO, Dirk Adelmann
The Smart #1 Pro keeps the 200-kW electric motor of other models in the vehicle lineup, along with features like concealed door handles, LED lighting and 19-inch wheels
The Smart #1 Pro boasts the same panoramic halo roof as the other models in the vehicle lineup
A digital dash, touchscreen infotainment system, two-zone climate control, and "atmospheric ambient lighting with 64 adjustable colors" feature inside
Electric mobility company Smart has added a new entry level option for its compact #1 crossover model launched last year, shaving thousands of euros off the vehicle lineup's base price by installing a smaller LPO battery.

Parent company Mercedes-Benz joined forces with Geely Automobile at the end of 2019 to develop next-gen all-electric Smart cars "characterized by progressive design, premium equipment and advanced technology." IAA Mobility in Munich saw the first glimpse of the e-mobility future with the Concept #1 a couple of years later, followed by the production launch of the compact crossover in Europe in April 2022.

Since then, no less than five model variants have been released – ranging from the Pro+ starting at €42,490 to the range-topping Brabus at €48,990. Now Smart has announced a new entry level #1 in the shape of the Pro, which slashes some €5,000 off the price of its nearest sibling.

The Smart #1 Pro compact electric crossover features a 49-kWh LPO battery for a WLTP range of 310 km
Though the new version retains the overall design features found in the Pro+ flavor – including the panoramic roof, faux leather seating, concealed door handles and adjustable ambient interior lighting – sacrifices had to be made. The #1 Pro takes a hit on per-charge range with the inclusion of a smaller lithium-iron-phosphate battery – which translates to the 49-kWh module offering 310 km (192.6 miles) on the WLTP cycle instead of the 66-kWh, 400-to-440-km battery found in the other five options.

Top-ups in 30 minutes are possible via 130-kW DC fast charging, the vehicle is built around the same 200-kW motor, rolls on 19-inch wheels, shines CyberSparks LED headlights, boasts heated seats for those up front, and rocks a digital dash plus a touchscreen infotainment display atop the center console.

The #1 Pro compact electric SUV will launch in Germany, France, Spain, Italy and Switzerland in the coming months – with the starting price for Germany confirmed at €37,490 (about US$39,575). Other European markets are expected to follow from early 2024.

Source: Smart

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

