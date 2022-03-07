Sony and Honda team up to build electric vehicles

Looking to leverage its expertise in camera sensor technology for use in self-driving vehicles, Sony has begun taking small steps into the motoring world in recent years, and now it is turning to an established name to help it gain a proper foothold. The electronics giant has joined forces with Honda to develop electric vehicles, with plans to kick off sales midway through the decade.

Sony started turning heads in the automotive space back in 2020 when it turned up to CES with a concept car packed with cameras and sensors, designed to demonstrate how the autonomous Vision S concept could find its own way around in the self-driving era. It then showed off a seven-seat SUV version at this year's edition of the event, and announced plans to establish a dedicated mobility arm to explore the idea of entering the electric vehicle market.

The company is now pressing ahead with its vision through a new partnership with Honda. The two have signed a memorandum of understanding outlining a commitment to establish a company specializing in "high value-added battery electric vehicles" and mobility services.

They aim to establish this yet-to-be-named company this year, and in doing so combine their expertise to stake a claim in a new era of transport. For Sony's part, that means deploying its know-how in imaging, sensing, network and entertainment technologies, while Honda will handle the vehicle manufacturing and development of mobility services. First sales are slated for 2025.

"Through this alliance with Honda, which has accumulated extensive global experience and achievements in the automobile industry over many years and continues to make revolutionary advancements in this field, we intend to build on our vision to ‘make the mobility space an emotional one,’ and contribute to the evolution of mobility centered around safety, entertainment and adaptability,” said Sony CEO Kenichiro Yoshida.

Source: Honda