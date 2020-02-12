© 2020 New Atlas
Storyteller off-road adventure camper van goes full-on "Beast Mode"

By C.C. Weiss
February 12, 2020
Storyteller off-road adventure...
The Beast
The Beast Mode gets some new cargo tricks, including the modular roof rack, rear door carrier with lock box and side surfboard holder
Storyteller Overland accessorizes the Mode into Beast Mode
The Beast
The Beast Mode gets some new cargo tricks, including the modular roof rack, rear door carrier with lock box and side surfboard holder
Storyteller relies on the standard Mode 4x4 floor plan for the Beast Mode concept
Storyteller relies on the standard Mode 4x4 floor plan for the Beast Mode concept
The big addition inside is the series of soft pack organizers from Overland Gear Guys
The big addition inside is the series of soft pack organizers from Overland Gear Guys
Storyteller Overland launched last year with a new vision for the Sprinter 4x4 camper van, a vehicle with a powerful off-grid lithium electrical system, smart, multifunctional interior and ruggedized exterior ready for unbridled adventure. This year, it experiments with further fortifying its Mode 4x4 into the Beast Mode concept camper van. Combining the Mode 4x4's already attractive packaging with a big ol' modular roof rack, sidewall board carrier and added off-road equipment, the new van plays even harder without losing any of its charming comfort.

With a Sprinter 4x4 for a base, and equipment including a wool-insulated cabin and off-road wheel and tire package, the regular Mode 4x4 is already a pretty attractive all-season, all-terrain adventure van. But once you get started kitting out vehicles, it can be tough to stop. Storyteller keeps its own #vanlife tale rolling by going full-blown SEMA and upgrading Mode into Beast Mode.

"A lot of our owners are already personalizing their rigs by adding more aggressive mods to their vans. We want to be on the leading edge of that conversation by proactively testing out the best of the best mods from our most trusted partners and highest quality vendors," explained Jeffrey Hunter, Storyteller founder and CEO. "The Beast Mode concept rig was an intentional way of jumpstarting that testing process."

Storyteller Overland accessorizes the Mode into Beast Mode
Storyteller Overland accessorizes the Mode into Beast Mode

The concept van's upgrades start down low with an Agile Offroad performance suspension with heavy-duty leaf springs and Fox shocks. Up higher, an Aluminess custom modular roof rack, Aluminess side-mounted surfboard rack, and Owl rear swing-away tire carrier and rear door rack with lockable gear box add serious gear-hauling capabilities, ensuring that drivers have no trouble bringing all their favorite gear off-grid. Long-throw LED auxiliary lighting, a front bumper light bar and insulating window tint complete the exterior upgrades package.

Inside, custom-made fabric storage solutions from Overland Gear Guys help to organize the kitchen and garage area. The new soft goods join existing Storyteller interior innovations like the FlexSpace collapsible shower/cooler/toilet bench and the DreamWeaver foldable rear bed/workbench. The front bench converts into a second bed at night.

The big addition inside is the series of soft pack organizers from Overland Gear Guys
The big addition inside is the series of soft pack organizers from Overland Gear Guys

Storyteller debuted the Beast Mode at last month's Manufacturer's RV Show in California, where it began gauging potential-buyer reaction to decide whether to launch a production "Beast" option. If it does go ahead with packaging the components and selling them through its US nationwide dealership network, we suspect it will make an announcement at a future event like Overland Expo West or the new Overland Expo Mountain West (Colorado). Whatever such a package might cost, it'll pile atop a US$149,748 Mode 4x4 base price.

Source: Storyteller Overland

C.C. Weiss
