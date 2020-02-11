Thor camper van fuses together American and European van life

With the debut of Hymer USA and the Mercedes-Benz Weekender, it seems European camper vans are finally on their way to the US. But buyers don't have to wait until later this year to find a piece of European-inspired van life serenity in North America. The new 2020 Tellaro from Thor Motor Coach brings the two sides of the Atlantic screaming together, blending a versatile, European-style interior and a very American standard equipment package that includes all-season climate control, a microwave, Wi-Fi and solar power.

Owner of various motorhome and trailer brands, Thor Industries has long been an American motorhome market leader, but its camper van offerings have been few and far between. With the American Class B segment having grown in sales and profile, Thor has started to give more attention to the livable van part of the market. Last year, it showed a high-powered concept van at RVX, later launching it as the production Sequence. The Tellaro becomes the second camper van in a Thor Motor Coach lineup that runs deep with larger Class C and Class A motorhomes.

The 251-in (638-cm) Tellaro brings over the popular European floor plan with folding rear bed and front dinette. The bed folds against the sidewall to clear loading space for surfboards, bikes and other large adventure gear, easily dropping down to create a transverse sleeping area for two. Add the available pop-up roof, and the Tellaro becomes a proper family camper.

Thor Tellaro rear double bed Thor Motor Coach

The remainder of the floor plan is also quite familiar from the European market. A wet bath and kitchen block stand across from each other amidships, and a collapsible dining table splits the two-seat bench and swivel driver cab seats into a front dinette. The kitchen comes stocked standard with a convection microwave, dual-burner gas stove, 12V fridge and stainless steel sink.

The Tellaro dazzles power-hungry campers with a dual-AGM battery electrical system that counts a 1000W inverter,190W solar charging system and Onan QG 2800 gas generator as standard equipment. The pop-up model comes standard with two 110W solar panels in place of the 190W panel. The standard 24-in TV mounted up above the dining area comes wired to a Winegard Connect 2.0 4G/Wi-Fi/digital TV antenna and is designed to be used outside as well as in. Buyers can also add a more powerful lithium-based electrical system, which carries a hefty $25,000 upgrade price.

The Tellaro 20AT floor plan is straight out of Erwin Hymer's European-market design book, save for Americanized standard equipment like the TV and microwave Thor Motor Coach

Other standard onboard equipment includes a Truma Combi Eco furnace/water heater, 11K BTU air conditioner, Rapid Camp+ multiplex wiring control system and 102L fresh water tank. A Thule bike rack and awning enhance the exterior.

The base Ram Promaster 3500 XT window van comes powered by a 280-hp 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 and includes a 7-in touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It has 6.3 feet (1.9 m) of interior headroom and 3,500 lb (1,588 kg) of towing.

Thor's Tellaro should be a preview of what to expect now that Thor Industries brand Hymer is bringing product to North America Thor Motor Coach

The Tellaro's layout may be inspired by the camper vans of Europe, but its price tag is a far cry from the old continent, what with all that superfluous standard equipment. The 20AT floor plan described above starts at US$92,813, and those wanting the pop-up sleeper roof package will have to drop an extra $13,744 for a total of $106,557. A second Tellaro floor plan, the 20LT, packs a rear wet bath, convertible dual-sofa/bed/dining lounge and front kitchen and starts at $91,188, with no pop-up roof option available.

Thor first showed a Tellaro prototype at its Dealer Open House event in September 2019 and gave it a larger public debut at last month's Florida RV Supershow.

Source: Thor Motor Coach