Hymer USA to build and sell European-designed campers in the US

By C.C. Weiss
February 03, 2020
The Hymer Vision Venture makes its world premiere at the 2019 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon
Launched in 2019, Hymer's DuoCar S has tinted windows, simple colors, and minimal exterior ports and flaps
The Hymer DuoCar S is based on the 593-cm Sprinter, making for a fairly compact, nimble camper van
Hymer's
Hymer's Vision Venture concept was probably the most talked-about camper van of 2019
A favorite feature of the Hymer VisionVenture: a staircase leads to the pop-up roof, rather than a simple ladder
A favorite feature of the Hymer VisionVenture: a staircase leads to the pop-up roof, rather than a simple ladder
The light in the Hymer VisionVenture's pop-up roof teams with the white inflatable sides to create a soft, ambient glow
The light in the Hymer VisionVenture's pop-up roof teams with the white inflatable sides to create a soft, ambient glow
Now in its third generation, the Sprinter brings a fresh new face and a tech-loaded platform to the Hymer Free series
Now in its third generation, the Sprinter brings a fresh new face and a tech-loaded platform to the Hymer Free series
Inside the Hymer Free S 600
Inside the Hymer Free S 600
Hymer has given its 2018 off-road show Sprinter a black-out look and rugged all-terrain tires
Hymer has given its 2018 off-road show Sprinter a black-out look and rugged all-terrain tires
Hymer Free S (Sprinter)
Hymer Free S (Sprinter)
Crosscamp Toyota Proace Verso camper van
Crosscamp Toyota Proace Verso camper van
The Toyota Proace Verso isn't sold in the US, but the package seems simple enough to adapt to a different US-market base van
The Toyota Proace Verso isn't sold in the US, but the package seems simple enough to adapt to a different small base van, perhaps the Nissan NV200 or Ford Transit Connect
The multipurpose Crosscamp would be particularly useful for US city dwellers looking for a single vehicle to do it all
The multipurpose Crosscamp would be particularly useful for US city dwellers looking for a single vehicle to do it all
Eriba introduced the Touring 820 at the 2019 CMT show in Stuttgart
Eriba introduced the Touring 820 at the 2019 CMT show in Stuttgart
Thor already has plenty of large caravans, but the Eriba Touring 820 could be a sleeker, more stylish option for its US lineup
Thor already has plenty of large caravans, but the Eriba Touring 820 could be a sleeker, more stylish option for its US lineup
Inside the Touring 820, Eriba blends dark and light materials, finishes and trim
Inside the Touring 820, Eriba blends dark and light materials, finishes and trim
Hymer's Free series is built on two chassis available in both Europe and North America: the pictured Fiat Ducato/Ram Promaster and the Mercedes Sprinter
Hymer's Free series is built on two chassis available in both Europe and North America: the pictured Fiat Ducato/Ram Promaster and the Mercedes Sprinter
Small camping trailers have been growing in popularity, and the Dethleffs Coco would be a fun, stylish addition to the US market
Small camping trailers have been growing in popularity, and the Dethleffs Coco would be a fun, stylish addition to the US market
Inside the Dethleffs Coco
Inside the Dethleffs Coco
An electric-assist trailer concept, the Dethleffs E.Home Coco features an 80-kWh lithium battery and roof-mounted solar panels
The Dethleffs E.Home Coco features an 80-kWh lithium battery and roof-mounted solar panels
A greener breed of mini-campervan, the Dethleffs Globevan e.Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid with 31 miles of all-electric driving range
A greener breed of mini-campervan, the Dethleffs Globevan e.Hybrid is a plug-in hybrid with 31 miles of all-electric driving range
Dethleffs Globevan e.Hybrid sleeps four on its folding bed and pop-up sleeper roof
Dethleffs Globevan e.Hybrid sleeps four on its folding bed and pop-up sleeper roof
The Sunlight Cliff 4x4 Ad concept van's roof-top hammock provides the best seat in (or on) the house
The Sunlight Cliff 4x4 Adventure concept van's roof-top hammock provides the best seat in (or on) the house
Erwin Hymer Group brands like Sunlight aren't afraid to play around with wild and/or futuristic features like the sport-specific amenities of the Sunlight Cliff 4x4 Adventure concept
Erwin Hymer Group brands like Sunlight aren't afraid to play around with wild and/or futuristic features like the sport-specific amenities of the Sunlight Cliff 4x4 Adventure concept
Unlike the typical camper van, the Sunlight Cliff 4x4 Adventure has dual sliding doors for easier entry/exit
Unlike the typical camper van, the Sunlight Cliff 4x4 Adventure has dual sliding doors for easier entry/exit
Sunlight Cliff 640 on show at CMT 2019
Sunlight Cliff 640 on show at CMT 2019
A very different style of van life adventure machine the 2019 Hymer Vision Venture
A very different style of van life adventure machine the 2019 Hymer Vision Venture
Despite its non-American-market base van, a Crosscamp-style van seems like a good fit thanks to its efficient packaging and appeal to the type of young, adventurous buyer American RV makers are trying to court
Despite its non-American-market base van, a Crosscamp-style van seems like a good fit thanks to its efficient packaging and appeal to the type of young, adventurous buyer American RV makers are trying to court
The Hymer Vision Venture makes its world premiere at the 2019 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon
Thor CEO Bob Martin (left) and Erwin Hymer Group CEO Martin Brandt
Thor CEO Bob Martin (left) and Erwin Hymer Group CEO Martin Brandt

Germany's Erwin Hymer Group is one of the most innovative RV manufacturers in Europe, as evidenced by recent concept campers like the Vision Venture and Galileo. Now it's bringing some of its RV magic over to the American market. Parent company Thor Industries has formed a new Hymer USA subsidiary with the goal of building and marketing European-designed RV products on American soil. Soon, some of the gorgeous RVs Americans have admired from across the Atlantic will be on their way to American highways and campgrounds.

"Is that available in the US?" It's a question we see over and over in response to our coverage of European RVs, particularly when it comes to small, clever and reasonably priced camper vans, a product group sadly lacking in the US. Unfortunately, the answer is usually "No." But with one of Europe's largest RV manufacturers establishing a presence here, now there's hope it will more often be "Yes" or at least "Maybe."

If a North American Hymer sounds familiar, it's because it already happened. In 2016, Hymer purchased Canadian camper van brand Roadtrek and established Hymer North America. The fast, furious camper van expansion that followed included models like the Hymer Aktiv and Carado Axion and seemed almost too good to be true in a market that decidedly prefers trailers and larger motorhomes. As it turned out, it was. Financial improprieties at Hymer North America uncovered during Thor Industries' acquisition of Erwin Hymer Group led to the North American branch being severed from the corporation last year. And like that, the fast-growing market of European-inspired American camper vans disappeared as quickly as it had emerged.

Take two. After completing its acquisition of Erwin Hymer (sans Hymer North America) last February, Thor Industries, now the largest RV manufacturer in the world, has been busy working to integrate its American and European operations. Hymer USA becomes a cornerstone of that work.

Thor CEO Bob Martin (left) and Erwin Hymer Group CEO Martin Brandt

"The Hymer brand and product offering has already received very positive feedback from our North American dealer network," said Thor president and CEO Bob Martin in announcing Hymer USA last week. "Delivering to the North American market the innovation, design and quality for which the Hymer brand is known will benefit consumers and dealers."

Hymer USA will be based in Bristol, Indiana, part of the "RV Capital of the World" of the greater Elkhart area. In 2020, Thor will invest an estimated $8 to $10 million to renovate an existing facility to serve as Hymer USA's base of operations. It will also relocate select employees from Germany to help implement European manufacturing processes, automation and control standards, a process it calls a first in the North American RV industry.

Troy James, the Thor senior vice president who took point traveling to Europe and integrating Erwin Hymer after the acquisition, will oversee the new Hymer USA brand.

"Hymer USA will feature a very different way of manufacturing not currently seen in the North American RV industry, including automated processes that will be implemented throughout design and assembly," James explained. "Products will benefit from the quality standards set by Erwin Hymer Group, and our new work environment will feature highly skilled team members collaborating directly with employees from EHG's European operations while incorporating the speed to market for which Thor is well-regarded."

So what products is Hymer bringing over the Atlantic? Thor's January 30 announcement says only "European-designed RVs," so we reached out to try to pry away something, anything, more specific but were told that the company is not ready to release any product plans or long-term strategy details just yet. It also declined to clarify if plans apply only to Hymer brand products or to the greater Erwin Hymer portfolio of 19 brands, which includes Dethleffs, Sunlight and Bürstner.

Statements from last year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon provide insight into what might be in store for Hymer's US return. At the time, Martin hinted that Thor was interested in tapping into Hymer's expertise in camper vans and multifunctional urban vehicles.

"We see growing potential for [the camper van] product category in North America," Martin said. "Last year, the camper community there grew by 1.4 million households - 56 percent of which are millennials. These new participants are often returning to the roots of campervanning and prefer a lifestyle that involves less effort while offering more adventure and experiential quality."

Despite its non-American-market base van, a Crosscamp-style van seems like a good fit thanks to its efficient packaging and appeal to the type of young, adventurous buyer American RV makers are trying to court

Camper vans can be found throughout Erwin Hymer's portfolio, from the newest badges like Crosscamp and Globevan (Dethleffs) to established brands like Hymer and Sunlight. And since Thor already has a very strong presence in the travel trailer and large motorhome segments, camper vans seem to be the missing piece of the puzzle that Hymer could easily fill.

Martin has acknowledged that some Erwin Hymer products are based on chassis not available in the US, stressing that those built on available chassis like the Mercedes Sprinter and Fiat Ducato (Ram Promaster) could be rolled out in the US more quickly. The versatile camper vans of the Hymer Free series seem like a nice place to start.

Hymer's Free series is built on two chassis available in both Europe and North America: the pictured Fiat Ducato/Ram Promaster and the Mercedes Sprinter

We'll get more official information soon enough, as the first Hymer USA products are planned for launch later this year. In the meantime, we've filled the gallery with some of the Hymer group European camper vans and caravans we'd most like to see make the trip over to the US.

Source: Thor Industries, Erwin Hymer

