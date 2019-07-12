Hymer revealed the Free S 600 as part of the same new-product press conference that produced the all-new Sprinter DuoCar S. The latter was built from the ground up for van-touring couples and singles, but the Free S 600 actually seems better-suited for the average couple or solo adventurer. While the larger bathroom and more open living area of the DuoCar should prove a boon for full-time living and extended road trips, the foldaway rear bed of the Free S 600 seems much more useful for shorter, sportier trips that involve large equipment or loads of smaller gear. The two seem to line up something like #vanlife versus #vanholiday.