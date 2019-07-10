Unfortunately for our North American readers and camper van enthusiasts, while Hymer did appear to be establishing a foothold in the American market, helping to grow the availability of European-inspired camper vans like the Carado Axion Studio and Hymer Aktiv 2.0 Loft, it turned out to be something of smoke and mirrors. The North American branch was carved out of Thor Industry's acquisition of Hymer Group earlier this year, after the discovery of financial irregularities, and it went into receivership shortly thereafter. France's Rapido Group (which owns the iconic Westfalia brand) swooped in to save longstanding Canadian brand Roadtrek from the fiasco, but the window for sweet, new American camper vans inspired by Hymer's European models seems nailed firmly shut.