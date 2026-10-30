Tracked Toyotas switch wheels for heavy-duty snow crunchers

Toyota has revealed a rugged series of spectacular conversions for five of its trucks and SUVs – swapping the wheels for snow tracks. Its Michigan-based CALTY research arm has created the fleet of Snowhunter concepts for the SEMA Show in Las Vegas this week.

Switching conventional wheels for heavy-duty powder-coated track systems has produced an eye-catching group of non-street-legal prototypes. The idea showcases extreme winter-overlanding potential for the Tundra, Tacoma, 4Runner, Land Cruiser and Sequoia models.

The Toyota Snowhunter concept uses all the brand’s body-on-frame trucks and SUVs Toyota

Automotive design exercises at the annual Specialty Equipment Market Association show usually rely on wild neon wraps, massive power bumps or superficial bolt-on body cladding to grab eyeballs on the Las Vegas convention floor. Toyota has chosen a more practical approach, using the expertise of its research facility in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The Snowhunter Concept Family is a potential transformation of its entire body-on-frame lineup. Out go pneumatic rubber tires, replaced with heavy-duty, white powder-coated snow track assemblies bolted in their place.

The core mechanical conversion relies on replacing wheels with multi-terrain tracks to expand the vehicle's ground contact patch. The massive track assemblies on Snowhunter concepts spread the curb weight over an elongated, flat rubber footprint to allow a heavy vehicle to mimic a snowmobile, walking on top of loose snow instead of plowing through it.

The large-scale snow track systems are mounted to the suspension with special heavy duty brackets Toyota

The track systems integrate internal gear-reduction sprockets inside each hub. Because turning a massive rubber track requires immense energy, this built-in mechanical gear-reduction protects the standard factory axles, differentials and transmissions from this extra rotational strain, maximizing traction.

To accommodate the substantial track assemblies, Toyota used suspension lift components from its Racing Development unit. Other extras are high-output auxiliary LED light pods from Rigid Industries, underbody aluminum skid plates, heavy-duty steel rock rails and a gray-and-white digital camouflage livery.

The five vehicles share similar high-strength chassis structures, so engineers bolted a standardized track system directly onto each of the existing wheel hubs. They used specialized anti-rotation brackets to anchor to the suspension components and prevent the track assembly spinning in circles around the axle spindle when the driver touches the accelerator.

The underlying powertrains remain stock but each version has been given a more specialist job to show the potential of this sort of conversion. The big Tundra Snowhunter is envisioned as a base camp with an articulating TrailLift Pro Rack System in the cargo bed that lowers to the ground for easy loading. For narrower, tighter winter trails, the midsize Tacoma Snowhunter adds full-length bed racks, storage panels, integrated awning and recovery equipment.

"The magic of a snow day comes to life with Toyota’s Snowhunter concepts" - demonstrated here by the superb Sequoia conversion Toyota

The 4Runner Snowhunter SUV features a Prinsu roof rack alongside a Thule Pulse 2 cargo box, while the Land Cruiser version adds a dedicated Thule ski carrier. The massive Sequoia Snowhunter maximizes passenger space while carrying extra gear in a rooftop configuration and adding rugged front skid plates and cast-aluminum running boards.

The multi-vehicle reveal is designed to showcase how modular and adaptable Toyota’s platforms are. The brand's current, factory-warranted Toyota Trailhunter overlanding trim originally started life as a heavily modified Tundra concept at a previous show, where customer enthusiasm forced the manufacturer's hand into commercializing the package.

The special-project prototypes are a concept at present and not available to buy. Toyota has even declined to name the specific supplier behind the caterpillar track systems. A full quad-track conversion from specialized aftermarket builders typically costs upwards of US$10,000 just for the hardware and renders the vehicles completely non-street-legal.

The Snowhunters (Tacoma variant shown) also come with extras like rugged roof boxes, underbody protection, extra roof-mounted lighting and a slightly-odd camouflage paint job Toyota

Historically, New Atlas has tracked the evolution of extreme hub conversions, from drive-on setups like the Track N Go system to bolt-on integrations like MAN's treaded alpine adventure van. These modern bolt-on rubber track systems are engineered to utilize standard lug nut configurations that match the factory bolt pattern of the vehicle's hub. This means that in a climate-controlled workshop with a pneumatic impact wrench and commercial-grade hydraulic jacks, a team of technicians can swap out a set of four tracks for factory wheels in roughly one to two hours.

However, calling this process "quick" is a stretch for a solo adventurer stranded in a blizzard. Each individual track assembly weighs anywhere from 150 to 180 lb (68 to 82 kg), making them cumbersome to lift and align by hand. Furthermore, swapping them back to tires is not just a matter of changing lug nuts. The specialized anti-rotation brackets that anchor to the steering knuckles and control arms must be meticulously unbolted and removed to restore factory suspension geometry. And any truck would struggle to carry its own set of tracks so a conversion is a commitment made at home before the expedition even begins.

Toyota warns that these Snowhunter swaps are intended for promotional evaluation not marketing at this stage. Such aggressive structural modifications would void factory vehicle warranties and alter crash-safety dynamics. Nevertheless, the extras like overland racks, auxiliary power management and heavy-duty armor systems are realistic indicators of accessories that could reach future production-bound rugged Toyota packages.

Source: Toyota