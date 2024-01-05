Retro electro mini-camper brings new energy to a vintage Citroën 2CV face

Just a few months after Citroën officially pulled the trigger on its own classically inspired camper van, another magnificently retro Citroën camper van is being prepped for the street.

German camper van dealership Caravan Grebner has teamed with conversion shop Vanderer and Italian body kit maker Caselani to create an electric camper wagon that looks quite unlike any other. The new e-Berlingo camper pulls inspiration from the classic Citroën 2CV Fourgonnette delivery van to bring some vintage motoring flair to the modern RV age.

Something of a French parallel to the Volkswagen Beetle, the Citroën 2CV was an everyman icon with long-running history of its own. The four-door hatchback with retractable roof launched in 1948, and the first "AU" delivery van body type followed three years later.

1951 Citroën 2CV AU Citroën





The 2CV AU wasn't Citroën's first stab at a van, but it became the first to feature front-wheel drive and had an unmistakable look that combined the very round 2CV front-end with a miniaturized Type H-style corrugated van box.

The modern-day Berlingo is technically a successor to the 2CV AU but doesn't look much like its dualistic ancestor thanks to its more modern, integrated van design. Caselani has done its best to bring back some of the original 2CV AU character with its Berlingo body kit, slapping on a set of round headlamps, a stylized hood and distinctively corrugated side and rear door panels.

The retro Elektro camper van will make its world debut this month Caravan Grebner

The 2CV Berlingo package arrived in 2022 as Caselani's most recent Citroën throwback kit, joining the Jumper-based Type H van kit and Jumpy-based Type HG. Now, the 2CV kit is on the way to open road adventure atop an e-Berlingo XL camper van set to launch at CMT 2024 this month. The van uses one of our favorite mini-camper van floor plans, which German converter Vanderer also offers on non-throwback e-Berlingos.

Vanderer's rear-focused "One" package brings in a multi-module convertible dining lounge/bed with slide-out indoor/outdoor kitchen area. It includes an inside induction cooktop, outside prep area with secondary gas stove, sink, available refrigerator and fold-out indoor dining table. The pop-up roof doubles the sleeping capacity of the high-efficiency 187-in (475-cm) mini-camper to accommodate four overnight occupants.

The e-Vanderer's multifunctional interior layout is among the nicest, smartest we've seen in such a small van Peugeot

Vanderer's modules collapse neatly behind the e-Berlingo XL's second row, offering space for up to five people on the ride. They also remove easily to clear space for two additional seats or extra cargo, allowing the base van to continue its role as a practical everyday utility vehicle.

Last month, Citroën launched an updated e-Berlingo with a 50-kWh LFP battery that promises up to 199 miles (320 km) of WLTP range, an improvement over the older e-Berlingo that maxes out at 177 miles (285 km) in shorter "M" trim or 173 miles (278 km) in XL.

Caravan Grebner plans to offer the Vanderer 2CV Elektro in a limited edition run of 200 models as part of its Retro Camper series, which also includes camper vans based on Caselani's larger Type H and HG Citroën van conversions. The van will make its world premiere at the 2024 CMT caravan and tourism show that gets underway on January 13 in Stuttgart. We'll look to get more detailed specs and pricing information during the debut.

Sources: Caravan Grebner, Vanderer

