Citroën dives deeper into RVs with boldly retro pop-up camper van

By C.C. Weiss
September 08, 2023
Citroën dives deeper into RVs with boldly retro pop-up camper van
Citroën moves toward making its funky 2018 Type H camper van concept a production reality
Citroën moves toward making its funky 2018 Type H camper van concept a production reality
Citroën moves toward making its funky 2018 Type H camper van concept a production reality
Citroën moves toward making its funky 2018 Type H camper van concept a production reality
Citroën Type Holidays brings some serious retro flair to the camper van market
Citroën Type Holidays brings some serious retro flair to the camper van market
The rounded lamps, corrugated gray panels and oversized trapezoid grille are inspired by Citroën's classic Type H van
The rounded lamps, corrugated gray panels and oversized trapezoid grille are inspired by Citroën's classic Type H van
Getting retro on the road
Getting retro on the road
Unlike the original fixed-roof Type H WildCamp concept, the Type Holidays has a pop-up roof, making it a practical camper van option for families of up to four
Unlike the original fixed-roof Type H WildCamp concept, the Type Holidays has a pop-up roof, making it a practical camper van option for families of up to four
No bathroom, but the Type Holidays does have an outdoor shower
No bathroom, but the Type Holidays does have an outdoor shower
More than just a single camper van, Citroën launches "Holidays" as an RV product range
More than just a single camper van, Citroën launches "Holidays" as an RV product range
Room for the whole family, including the furry members
Room for the whole family, including the furry members
Like any good modern camper van, the Type Holidays includes various electrical outlets
Like any good modern camper van, the Type Holidays includes various electrical outlets
The Type Holidays should be quite easy to find at a campground filled with traditional camper vans, motorhomes and trailers
The Type Holidays should be quite easy to find at a campground filled with traditional camper vans, motorhomes and trailers
The Type Holidays offers plenty of rear cargo space, and owners can also remove the rear seats to clear even more space
The Type Holidays offers plenty of rear cargo space, and owners can also remove the rear seats to clear even more space
The kitchen comes stocked with a sink, stove and fridge
The kitchen comes stocked with a sink, stove and fridge
Citroën revealed the Type Holidays at the 2023 Caravan Salon ahead of an upcoming launch
Citroën revealed the Type Holidays at the 2023 Caravan Salon ahead of an upcoming launch

Inside the Citroën Type Holidays camper van
Inside the Citroën Type Holidays camper van
On the road
On the road
Below its all-retro body kit, the Type Holidays is a Citroën SpaceTourer at heart
Below its all-retro body kit, the Type Holidays is a Citroën SpaceTourer at heart
Leave the rear seats in and you have a compact family camper; take them out and you have an extra-spacious two-person RV
Leave the rear seats in and you have a compact family camper; take them out and you have an extra-spacious two-person RV
Ready for lights out ...
Ready for lights out ...
Citroën made a statement at the 2018 Düsseldorf Caravan Salon with a concept it called the Type H WildCamp, a modernized throwback that looked ready for a weeks-long tour of Route 66 ... in 1955. Five years later, a new smaller version of that concept kickstarts a fully invigorated motorhome program for the French automaker. The new Type Holidays carries over the retro looks of the WildCamp but gets a pop-up roof and versatile floor plan to become a viable competitor to other manufacturer midsize-van campers, like the Volkswagen California and Ford Nugget.

Citroën could have just made a pretty cool camper van based on the SpaceTourer, a handsome midsize van that already serves as the foundation of some of the world's most versatile MPV-campers. But that wouldn't be entirely on-brand for the double-chevron badge, so it just had to add a little extra quirk. It opted against contrast-colored bubble wrap and instead commissioned a van reminiscent of the classic Type H that rolled off its assembly lines between 1947 and 1981.

Citroën Type Holidays brings some serious retro flair to the camper van market
Citroën Type Holidays brings some serious retro flair to the camper van market

The Type H may not hold the same hypnosis of nostalgia over the RV world as the Volkswagen Type 2, but love it or hate it, it's an eye-catcher of equal measure. So it's no wonder Citroën turned to Caselani to transform the modern-day SpaceTourer into a clear descendant of its great grandpapa, just as it did for the larger Jumper-based 2018 WildCamp. Those flat, broad corrugated body panels don't scream "Italian coachbuilding!!," but they are perfect for a statement camper meant to create some buzz around a new sub brand.

To shoulder its way into a camper van market it estimates at 90,000 units per year, roughly half of all Europe's leisure vehicles, Citroën teamed with Slovenian camper builder Bravia Mobil in removing the factory roof and installing a space-expanding pop-top. This move not only opens a standing-height interior, it allows for a second bed to complement the folding bench-bed for a total of four berths. With this addition, the Type Holidays can serve just as effectively as a compact family camper van as it can a couple's van life retreat.

Ready for lights out ...
Ready for lights out ...

The Type Holidays isn't as explosively versatile as SpaceTourer-based offerings from Pössl, but it does feature two rear seats mounted to floor rails. The seats can slide back and forth to lock in the most comfortable/practical position on the road and at camp. They can also remove completely when not needed, freeing up more interior cargo and living space. If only two people are taking the trip, they can easily remove the rear row and enjoy a two-story split with upstairs bedroom and spacious downstairs living area. The removable, expandable dining table can be used with just the front swivel seats or with both front and rear seats.

The Type Holidays includes a nicely integrated kitchen block that flows back into a tall wardrobe rising right up to the underside of the roof bed. Citroën has not yet published a full spec sheet, but it does say the kitchen includes a stove, sink and fridge. The kitchen doesn't appear to boast indoor/outdoor cooking capability like the one with which Volkswagen is experimenting on the Multivan California concept, but Citroën emphasizes that the sliding door behind the kitchen block helps with ventilation.

The kitchen comes stocked with a sink, stove and fridge
The kitchen comes stocked with a sink, stove and fridge

Citroën also mentions the inclusion of a Webasto heater for more comfortable all-season camping and an outdoor shower hooked to a 25-L fresh water tank. It revealed the Type Holidays at last week's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon not solely as a preview of a production camper van but as a first look at the Holidays range it will launch in the near future throughout its network. The Holidays line will further solidify the RV work Citroën's done in the past with both concept vehicles and available production packages, including the SpaceTourer Rip Curl, Jumper Bike Solution (and ATV-gobbling Multi), and Citroënist.

We'll look for official Holidays product specs and pricing at the CMT 2024 camper and tourism show next January, if such information isn't announced sooner.

Source: Citroën

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

