Volkswagen Multivan PHEV camper van shatters the California RV mold

By C.C. Weiss
August 24, 2023
Volkswagen Multivan PHEV camper van shatters the California RV mold
Volkswagen blows up the California mold and introduces some first-ever design changes with the new Multivan-based California Concept
Volkswagen blows up the California mold and introduces some first-ever design changes with the new Multivan-based California Concept
The 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept features a dual-sided kitchen block that promotes indoor and outdoor access
The 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept features a dual-sided kitchen block that promotes indoor and outdoor access
A sliding door covers up the kitchen drawers and equipment when not in use
A sliding door covers up the kitchen drawers and equipment when not in use
A foldaway outdoor worktop, indoor/outdoor fridge position and accessible induction cooktop help with outdoor cooking and camp life
A foldaway outdoor worktop, indoor/outdoor fridge position and accessible induction cooktop help with outdoor cooking and camp life
Bidirectional drawers make outdoor meal preparation as convenient as indoor
Bidirectional drawers make outdoor meal preparation as convenient as indoor
Volkswagen further supports outdoor cooking with an easily stashed slim grill
Volkswagen further supports outdoor cooking with an easily stashed slim grill
The 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept's floor rail-mounted individual rear seats can slide forward and back or remove completely for full versatility
The 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept's floor rail-mounted individual rear seats can slide forward and back or remove completely for full versatility
Interior dining in the 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept
Interior dining in the 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept
Both occupants now have clearer access to an exit, so there need be no rolling over each other during wee-hour nature calls
Both occupants now have clearer access to an exit, so there need be no rolling over each other during wee-hour nature calls
The worktop extension adds countertop space and stows away for full door access
The worktop extension adds countertop space and stows away for full door access
As in the larger Grand California, the fridge on the end of the kitchen block promotes equal accessibility from inside and out – perfect for grabbing a quick drink while enjoying the fresh air
As in the larger Grand California, the fridge on the end of the kitchen block promotes equal accessibility from inside and out – perfect for grabbing a quick drink while enjoying the fresh air
Volkswagen says it will offer all powertrain options on the production Multivan California, which will make it the company's first PHEV camper van
Volkswagen says it will offer all powertrain options on the production Multivan California, which will make it the company's first PHEV camper van
Volkswagen complements the dual-door Multivan design with a dual-awning camper layout
Volkswagen complements the dual-door Multivan design with a dual-awning camper layout
The aluminum roof drops down low, making the Multivan California an inconspicuous four-sleeper camper van
The aluminum roof drops down low, making the Multivan California an inconspicuous four-sleeper camper van
The eHybrid plug-in powertrain pairs a 1.4-liter engine and electric drive for up to 215 hp
The eHybrid plug-in powertrain pairs a 1.4-liter engine and electric drive for up to 215 hp
On the road with the 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept
On the road with the 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept
2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept
2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept
The 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept invites outdoor lovers to play outside until nightfall, then enjoy a comfortable night of sleep
The 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept invites outdoor lovers to play outside until nightfall, then enjoy a comfortable night of sleep
Volkswagen will premiere the Multivan California Concept at this week's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon
Volkswagen will premiere the Multivan California Concept at this week's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon
The Volkswagen Multivan California Concept includes a large panoramic pop-up window layout
The Volkswagen Multivan California Concept includes a large panoramic pop-up window layout
The three sides of windows in the pop-up area promise loads of ventilation and views
The three sides of windows in the pop-up area promise loads of ventilation and views
Volkswagen blows up the California mold and introduces some first-ever design changes with the new Multivan-based California Concept
Volkswagen blows up the California mold and introduces some first-ever design changes with the new Multivan-based California Concept
2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept
2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept
A set of folding camp furniture helps Multivan California owners take advantage of the two awnings
A set of folding camp furniture helps Multivan California owners take advantage of the two awnings
Volkswagen plans to launch the versatile Multivan-based California in 2024, pitching it as a multipurpose everyday MPV and camper
Volkswagen plans to launch the versatile Multivan-based California in 2024, pitching it as a multipurpose everyday MPV and camper
The Volkswagen California camper van family is growing yet again. VW is previewing its first plug-in hybrid camper van, a pop-top California based on the already-versatile T7 Multivan. Not only does the Multivan concept camper promise 31 miles (50 km) of all-electric driving for cleaner, emission-less campground and city navigation, it brings a first-ever dual-door layout to the California family, complete with a new kitchen concept that supports indoor and outdoor cooking. Oh yeah, and it even has space for the toilet for which California campers have long been begging.

Volkswagen calls its camper preview simply the California Concept (not Multivan California concept), identifying the current-gen California 6.1 as its predecessor. So it looks like the Multivan California will replace the T6.1 version in the new split-van lineup, as opposed to serving as a second base van/floor plan option. Volkswagen says the concept is a near-production design and plans to get it to market in 2024.

The new California Concept definitely looks and feels like the cutting edge of VW camper van design. It wears a mesmerizingly sharp two-tone paint job with an ocean-deep blue down low and a near-glow-in-the-dark white above. The pop-up sleeper roof is wrapped in a 270-degree mesh window array that at night delivers a glowing warmth that offsets the bright-white chill just below. The black roof color completes a tri-color look sure to make the concept stand out, even if parked at a global VW camper van rally.

The Volkswagen Multivan California Concept includes a large panoramic pop-up window layout
The Volkswagen Multivan California Concept includes a large panoramic pop-up window layout

The California Concept is based on the long-wheelbase 204-in (517-cm) Multivan, stretching longer than the current-gen 193-in (490-cm) California 6.1. That newer van platform gives the camper extra room, along with something a California camper van has never had before: dual sliding rear doors.

Volkswagen, and Westfalia before it, have always used a pretty basic formula for the Transporter-based California camper packages, anchored by a central kitchen cozied up against the solid wall behind the driver's seat. Without that wall, Volkswagen experiments with an all-new style of layout that continues the kitchen-area innovations it started with other recent camper van releases, such as the California Beach 6.1 and Caddy California.

The 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept features a dual-sided kitchen block that promotes indoor and outdoor access
The 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept features a dual-sided kitchen block that promotes indoor and outdoor access

The new kitchen still finds home behind the driver's seat, but it's pushed farther back to clear ingress and egress through the sliding door. A countertop extension slides out to make use of the empty space for meal prep, sliding quickly away to again clear the doorway. The kitchen block itself is loaded with a dual-burner induction cooktop, sink, refrigerator and drawers, all of which can be accessed from indoors or out. So for the first time, California campers can cook outside on their van's standard kitchen equipment. Volkswagen even includes a slimline grill that stows neatly away under the kitchen drawers.

Third-party Volkswagen midsize-van-based campers, like those from Tonke and Spacecamper, have long offered indoor/outdoor cooking capabilities, but the Multivan California Concept teases the first to be available directly from Volkswagen. To further support the concept, Volkswagen installs the main awning over top the driver side, instead of the passenger side where it has always been previously, providing both shade and weather protection for outdoor cooks. It doesn't leave the passenger side totally exposed, either, adding what it calls a sun sail on that side for a dual-awning setup that expands the footprint of base camp.

Volkswagen further supports outdoor cooking with an easily stashed slim grill
Volkswagen further supports outdoor cooking with an easily stashed slim grill

While the California has always evoked images of the great American and global road trip, this latest concept really screams "Outdoor Living!" louder than any of its predecessor. It's an RV that's sure to encourage campers to spend every moment – from wakeup call to turndown – enjoying the fresh air and scenery of the outdoor spaces around them, whether adventuring deep into the wilderness or just sipping a drink in the shade next to the van.

Volkswagen complements the dual-door Multivan design with a dual-awning camper layout
Volkswagen complements the dual-door Multivan design with a dual-awning camper layout

When it finally does come time to retire inside the camper, the Multivan California offers two beds to sleep four people. The individual rail-mounted captain's chairs at the rear fold flat to create the lower bed, and the two-door layout promises a little extra convenience in giving each sleeper a dedicated exit on their side of the van.

The upstairs double bed in the pop-up roof area features a spring mattress platform for a supportive, comfortable night of sleep. The power pop-up roof is activated via a multifunctional touchscreen command tablet on the C-pillar cupboard. This tablet also brings together control and data for all other camper equipment, including interior light switching, refrigerator temperature control, climate control, and water and battery monitoring. Of course, the system also includes an app for remote use.

Both occupants now have clearer access to an exit, so there need be no rolling over each other during wee-hour nature calls
Both occupants now have clearer access to an exit, so there need be no rolling over each other during wee-hour nature calls

The tablet also doubles as an entertainment screen, affixed to a swivel arm for viewing TV, movies and other content from the comfort of the seats or downstairs bed. Helping to keep that tablet, the induction cooktop, the fridge and other onboard amenities and electrical outlets running is a lithium leisure battery that promises virtual off-grid levels of power.

As is tradition, the Multivan California Concept includes swivel front seats and a dining table that affixes to the kitchen block. The two rail-mounted rear seats are fully adjustable and removable, allowing the van to haul large gear like bicycles and surfboards. Volkswagen also promises extra storage space around and under the seats, teasing that there will be plenty of room for a dry composting toilet, an accessory it will perhaps offer directly.

Interior dining in the 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept
Interior dining in the 2023 Volkswagen Multivan California Concept

The all-new California Concept makes its world premiere at this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, which opens to industry and media on Friday and to the public on Saturday. Volkswagen says the camper van will become a reality in 2024, offered with all available T7 Multivan powertrains. That includes the plug-in eHybrid drive, which as of now, offers up to 31 miles (50 km) of all-electric range, fully backed via the 1.4-liter ICE half of the equation.

Source: Volkswagen

C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

