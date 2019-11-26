VanDoIt builds out first modular Ford Transit AWD camper van in the US

Earlier this year, Ford announced plans to launch an all-wheel-drive Transit as part of its updated 2020 US van lineup. That might seem like small product news, but it means that the US market will finally get a second factory AWD van to compete with the Mercedes Sprinter 4x4 that came over the Atlantic in 2015. It also means we can expect to see camper vans that look more like this one. The masters of modularity at VanDoIt become the first Americans to offer a camper van on the all-new Transit AWD, adding the LIV van as the second model in their lineup of super-flexible adventure vans. With a full selection of plug-and-play equipment, the LIV can flex between eight-seat, toy-hauling sleeper van and fully equipped multi-bed camper.

Before the Happier Adaptiv rode into town, VanDoIt's van conversions were the most modular we'd seen in North America, using crazy amounts of T-track as a foundation. Many builders use this style of track on the floors, but VanDoIt adds it to the sidewalls, ceiling and even frames of its plug-and-play camping components, making for a more configurable, flexible van interior.

The bed lifts up over cargo VanDoIt

Now VanDoIt has capitalized on the launch of the 2020 Transit AWD to make its modular vans even more capable and versatile, letting owners option right up to a full-blown off-road, off-grid adventure vessel. It received a pre-production prototype from Ford and got to work rejiggering its modular conversion around the updated van, bearing fruit in the all-new LIV.

Very similar to the original VanDoIt Go, the LIV starts out with a slide-out gear tray/lower bunk bed and hydraulic lift-away queen bed in back. The new kit includes a folding bed panel that accommodates the third-row seats without the need to lift the bed over top of them. VanDoIt also moves the electronics box to the rear of the van so buyers can now add two three-seat rows for a total of eight passengers, with the rear bed and garage intact.

With the new fold-back front bed panel and repositioning of the electronics box, the LIV can comfortably house a three-seat bench behind the kitchen pod

From there, the fun really begins, and buyers can pick and choose between various add-on modules, including a fully integrated mini-kitchen pod with sink, water storage and slide-out compartment for fridge, a more formal galley with wall cabinets and an upright fridge, and a portable hot water system. VanDoIt has also become an importer of the Australian-designed EverShower, a sort of shower-in-a-box kit that includes a quick-deploying, standing-height shower tent, water pump and tub, packing down into its own carry case for travel. The Evershower can be used inside or outside the LIV van.

Shower with a view — the new Evershower option is an indoor/outdoor shower for VanDoIt buyers Evershower

Other VanDoIt options include roof-mounted or folding solar panels, air conditioning, TV and audio, and a forthcoming lithium battery with auto-vehicle start charging system similar to what we saw on the new EarthRoamer XV-LTi.

To be clear, VanDoIt already offers four-wheel-drive Transit camper vans with aftermarket Quigley 4x4 systems; the Transit AWD will just become an option with factory installed all-wheel drive. Less rugged than Quigley's part-time 4WD with transfer case and low gear, Ford's full-time AWD with selectable drive modes is available on 2020 Transits with gas engines.

VanDoIt adds the LIV camper van to its modular van lineup VanDoIt

VanDoIt offers an extensive buffet of options, and each customer loads up his or her plate until it's their custom dream van. As such, every van has a different price tag, but VanDoIt estimates that LIV vans will range roughly between $59,800 and $108,800, including the van, components and installation.

Source: VanDoIt