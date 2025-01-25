Clever new VW Bulli camper van is unlike all other Volkswagen campers

A year after turning the Ford Tourneo Custom into the "most flexible vehicle in the world," Germany's Vanexxt has done the same with the Volkswagen Caravelle. It's the very first camper package we've seen for the all-new Transporter/Caravelle, making its debut just a few months after the van's world premiere. The Vanexxt Caravelle further stands out for a pieced-out modular build that transforms it from van life chariot to seven-seat family MPV in a matter of minutes.

Given that the Volkswagen Transporter shares a platform with the Ford Transit/Tourneo Connect, it's not surprising to see a company like Vanexxt get out of the gate quickly when converting the new VW van into a camper. It already offers modules tailor-fit to Ford's midsize van, so moving those over to the Transporter should make for a straightforward lateral move.

And like that, the Volkswagen camper van family tree makes a grand split, with some camper brands sure to follow the new California on the VW-built Multivan and others to go with the Ford-built VW Transporter series. We prefer the former van, but the Vanexxt package makes a pretty strong argument in favor of the latter.

The all-new Vanexxt Caravelle camper features loads of customization options, from the base van, to the floor plan, and onward to various accessories and add-ons Vanexxt

Vanexxt starts not with a basic Transporter commercial van but with the cushier Caravelle people-mover. The blue beaut sitting there above us is fully loaded with the top-tier Style package with premium exterior trim, upgraded wheels, leather seats and more.

Beyond being the first-ever camper van built atop the new Ford-built Transporter/Caravelle, Vanexxt's design is a pretty unique setup in and of itself. It quite effectively turns the Caravelle into a four-person camper van as well-equipped as a VW California and ready to quickly break down into an empty cargo van or seven-seat family shuttle.

Vanexxt VW Caravelle camper van floor plan Vanexxt

The package starts with a set of four tracks embedded in buyer's choice of light wood-look or gray flooring. Those tracks become the versatile foundation that holds the camping modules and seating in place.

The camper configuration hinges on a narrow three-seat rear bench that fits neatly next to the driver-side camping equipment. The most complete camper available loads in three different modules running front to back behind the driver's seat: a compact stove/fridge block, a sink module with under-counter water storage, and a rear cabinet with top shelf and various cubbies and compartments. The face panel of the sink module flips up to double as the dining table.

Vanexxt camping modules Vanexxt

The rear of the van stores a shelf that accompanies the folded bench in creating the 190 x 115-cm (75 x 45-in) sleeping platform. Buyers can choose from two Vanexxt mattress options or simply use their own mattresses or sleeping pads. The company also offers a hideaway stove that stores inside the rear wall cubby.

The low-profile Polimer pop-up roof pictured includes a premium 195 x 118-in (77 x 46-in) double bed and gives buyers the option of dropping total van height below the 2-m (6.6-ft) parking garage threshold by adding in the optional €990 lowered suspension. The Reimo pop-up sleeper roof is €500 cheaper but brings total height up to 208 cm (82 in), too high to drop below 2 m with the 5-cm suspension drop option. Buyers can also skip the optional pop-top all-together and keep the van a two-sleeper.

The two available second-row captain's chairs won't work with the folding rear bench/bed, but they can be secured to the floor rails in front of the three-seat bench, used for everyday driving and removed for overnight camping holidays. They fit inside whether the camping modules are installed or removed and weigh around 66 lb (30 kg) each for easy handling.

Vanexxt offers two-sleeper and pop-top four-sleeper configurations Vanexxt

You wouldn't expect a company with so many module options to skimp on more personalized selections, and Vanexxt doesn't disappoint. Available add-ons include a dog kennel, solar charging, interior motorcycle mount, awning, exterior bicycle rack, window shades and hitch receiver. It also offers upgraded interior packages with equipment like a camp heater and lighting/equipment control touchscreen.

Vanexxt doesn't list a simple base price, and it's hard to pin down a useful figure with a van this modular. We used the online configurator to create our own layout and spit out a number for a simple but complete four-person camper van.

We started with the most basic short-wheelbase VW Caravelle with 148-hp 2.0-liter engine and eight-speed automatic transmission, no extra upgrades. We then built out a full floor plan with narrow three-seat bench, rear bed shelf, mattress, three-module kitchen and storage area, and Reimo pop-up sleeper roof without the suspension drop (we'll just park on the street). Our base MSRP came out to €76,260 (approx. US$80,100), which at the moment drops to €72,447 ($76,100) thanks to a promotional discount.

Vanexxt also builds atop the 168-hp 4Motion AWD Caravelle, which adds close to €7,000 to the cost of the base van. In addition to the full camper, it offers an "Adventurer" package with a wider lower bench/bed but no interior kitchen equipment.

Vanexxt's Caravelle camper van debuted at the CMT travel and RV show in Stuttgart, Germany, which wraps up this weekend.

Source: Vanexxt