The Volkswagen Bus is back, and more capable than ever

OK, the Volkswagen Transporter (aka Microbus, aka Bulli, aka Type 2, aka Kombi ...) didn't actually go anywhere, but the T6.1 has felt like a lame duck for a while now, especially following the big split-off of the new Multivan. All that changes today at IAA Transportation 2024 in Hanover, Germany. By far the most notable debut of Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' hometown multi-product offensive, the new 7th-gen Transporter looks a little softer than its predecessor but packs more cargo space, more payload and more towing capacity, readying it for jobs of all sizes.

As it announced previously, Volkswagen has split the utilitarian commercial-focused Transporter series off from the Multivan MPV, the former sharing a platform with the Ford Transit/Tourneo Custom, the latter rolling forward on the all-VW MQB architecture. The change to a Ford-developed platform helps explain the softened face and roofline, which lose the traditional boxiness of past Transporters like the T6.1, T6 and T5. Volkswagen does its best to add some signature styling to the new van, but it still ends up looking very much like a VW-badged Transit Custom.

Commercial customers should quickly forgive the T7's lighter appearance, though, because the new van adds capability in critical areas. When equipped with a standard wheelbase and roof height, the new Transporter offers over 10% more load volume for a total capacity of 5.8 cu m (205 cu ft). The long-wheelbase high-roof variant, meanwhile, can swallow up to 9 cu m (318 cu ft). Those volumes go along with an increased maximum payload of 1,330 kg (2,932 lb) and an extra 300 kg (660 lb) of trailer towing capability for a max of 2,800 kg (6,173 lb).

The new Transporter adds extra cargo volume VW Commercial Vehicles

In addition to using that space to move cargo in panel van configuration, the Transporter's commercial passenger van sibling, the Caravelle, can carry up to eight passengers along with the driver. Like the Transporter panel van and crew bus, it can be specced with an extended wheelbase.

Volkswagen plans to offer the new Transporter series with no fewer than seven powertrain options at launch, including three electric drives based around a 64-kWh battery pack. The three e-Transporter and e-Caravelle options will come in at 134 hp, 215 hp and 282 hp.

The Caravelle commercial mini-bus carries up to eight passengers plus driver VW Commercial Vehicles

Those who aren't quite ready to take their van operations fully electric will also have the option of a 229-hp plug-in eHybrid with automatic gearbox. Three turbodiesel TDI engines round out the powertrain options list, offering outputs of 109 hp, 148 hp and 168 hp. The last one comes standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission, which will be available as an optional upgrade for the 148-hp TDI's six-speed manual. The 148- and 168-hp powertrains will also be available with 4Motion all-wheel drive.

The all-new Transporter/Caravelle family completes Volkswagen's three-model strategy that aims to present "the right Bulli for every customer." The Transporter commercial vans and Caravelle passenger shuttles join the Multivan, which Volkswagen positions as the recreational and business offering, and the ID. Buzz electric van series.

Volkswagen has, of course, moved its own official California camper van to the Multivan corner of its lineup, but that doesn't mean third-party specialists won't keep the tradition of Transporter camper vans alive and well. In fact, given the scarcity of Multivan camper vans at this year's Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, we wonder if the T7 Transporter might not prove more popular across the RV market. At the very least, it will make it easier for converters to offer both Ford and VW camper van options.

Volkswagen's launch ad campaign features the Transporter himself, Jason Statham VW Commercial Vehicles

The new Transporter starts at €43,768 (approx. US$48,700) in Germany, after VAT. Volkswagen is working to drum up interest in and beyond IAA with a new advertising campaign featuring Jason Statham, who adds a double meaning to the term "Transporter." We're just surprised it took VW this long to gobble up that low-hanging advertising fruit.

Source: VW Commercial Vehicles (German)