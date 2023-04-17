Volkswagen ID.7 cranks out 435-mile range in handsome sedan package

Volkswagen continues to quietly and steadily fill out a robust electric vehicle lineup. It's not quite ready for the sub-€25K compact, instead moving upward to the large mid-size sedan class. The all-new global-bound ID.7 gives it an intriguing Tesla competitor that combines sleek, stylish looks with an electric powertrain good for up to 435 miles (700 km) of driving, ready to easily leave city centers for longer intercity highway trips.

Volkswagen debuted the ID.7 on Monday from its Wolfsburg headquarters. The electric sedan measures in at 195.3 inches (496 cm) long, which Volkswagen pins inside the "upper mid-size" sedan category. It's a global vehicle that will launch this year in China and Europe, with a North American debut to follow in 2024.

Volkswagen says the ID.7 is the first MEB-based vehicle to feature a new, highly efficient electric powertrain, a first glimpse at a longer-range VW electric future. That powertrain centers around the APP550 electric motor VW developed in Kassel, Germany, where it will be built. The APP550 claims the title as Volkswagen's highest-output electric powerplant yet, putting out up to 282 hp (210 kW) and the most torque in VW's electric-drive arsenal.

Volkswagen stretches out the ID.7's wheelbase and the roofline Volkswagen

More importantly, the ID.7 promises a Model S-rivaling range; VW says it's aiming for a full 435 miles (700 km), depending upon battery option and trim selected. That figure is based on the company's WLTP estimates, and Volkswagen plans to rely on the extra year ahead of North American launch to hold off on offering an EPA estimate.

Aerodynamics play a crucial role in the ID.7's efficient energy usage, and Volkswagen says the car achieves a 0.23 drag coefficient with help from the long, fastback-like roofline atop its oversized cabin area. Volkswagen calls it a coupe-style design, but that stretched glasshouse reads more shooting brake (with four doors) to us. It's not the prettiest of coupe-inspired profiles, but it promises to add plenty of head and shoulder room to go along with the legroom afforded by the long wheelbase and short overhangs.

Volkswagen ID.7 preproduction prototype Volkswagen

Inside, Volkswagen plans to focus on premium-grade features and options to include an available dimmable smart glass sunroof, augmented reality head-up display and touch slider controls. Voice command will join fingertip control of the 15-in infotainment display. The full range of Level 2 driver assistance features is set to include an optional Park Assist Pro system with Memory Function.

At the wheel of the new Volkswagen ID.7 electric sedan Volkswagen

"With the ID.7, we are taking the next step in our electric offensive," said Thomas Schäfer, CEO of Volkswagen Passenger Cars. "By 2026, we will offer the broadest electric vehicle range of all manufacturers in Europe – from the entry-level model for less than 25,000 euros up to the ID.7 as the new top model within the EV family. Our goal is to achieve an electric car share of 80% in Europe by 2030. From 2033, Volkswagen will produce only electric vehicles in Europe."

The ID.7 is one of 10 electric vehicles Volkswagen plans to launch by 2026, joining previously announced models such as the sub-€25,000 ID.2 and long-wheelbase ID. Buzz.

Source: Volkswagen

