© 2020 New Atlas
Automotive

Volkswagen Morphs ID Crozz showcar into ID.4 production model

By Aaron Turpen
March 03, 2020
Volkswagen Morphs ID Crozz sho...
For Volkswagen, the ID.4 and ID.3 represent important milestones in the brand’s bid to become entirely carbon-neutral by 2050
For Volkswagen, the ID.4 and ID.3 represent important milestones in the brand’s bid to become entirely carbon-neutral by 2050
View 3 Images
For Volkswagen, the ID.4 and ID.3 represent important milestones in the brand’s bid to become entirely carbon-neutral by 2050
1/3
For Volkswagen, the ID.4 and ID.3 represent important milestones in the brand’s bid to become entirely carbon-neutral by 2050
VW is promising up to 500 km of range for the ID.4 SUV
2/3
VW is promising up to 500 km of range for the ID.4 SUV
Initial ID Crozz conceptual drawings teased what was to become the production model ID.4
3/3
Initial ID Crozz conceptual drawings teased what was to become the production model ID.4
View gallery - 3 images

Volkswagen has begun hinting at a production version of its ID Crozz concept SUV, starting with a name change to ID.4. The model name will be followed by a superscript notation for its generation, this first-gen being "01."

VW plans for the ID.4 to be carbon neutral in its design, operation, and manufacture, following in the footsteps of the ID.3. The zero-emission SUV will be true to that name. Its design is aerodynamically efficient as well, with its unspecified drag coefficient aiding the projected range of 500 km (310 miles) per charge.

The automaker plans to launch the ID.4 with rear-wheel drive, and follow that with an all-wheel drive variant. The ID.4 is based on Volkswagen’s new MEB platform. That modular design allows the electric vehicle drive technology to be optimized for interior space and drive dynamics. The eliminated need for a driveshaft in the EV means that batteries can be positioned at the center of the vehicle, under the floor, to aid both center of gravity dynamics and weight distribution.

VW is promising up to 500 km of range for the ID.4 SUV
VW is promising up to 500 km of range for the ID.4 SUV

A new infotainment and digital cockpit design will also come with the ID series. VW says that the new interfaces will feature both touch surfaces and intuitive voice control.

Volkswagen aims to be carbon-neutral and fully electrified by 2050, and has thus announced several hybrid and plug-in models that are coming soon as part of that initiative. Future model upgrades in the R lineup, for example, will be hybrids instead of larger engine options, starting with the upcoming Touareg R. That SUV will have 100 kW (134 hp) of its output produced by its electric motor, with the balance of the 340 kW (456 hp) of total system output coming from its engine.

The Volkswagen ID.4 SUV has not yet been priced, nor has a launch date been announced. With the production model now shown, however, we can assume that launch for the vehicle will happen within a year.

Source: Volkswagen

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

AutomotiveVolkswagenElectric VehiclesSUVgeneva-motor-show-2020
Aaron Turpen
Aaron is an automotive journalist living in Wyoming, USA. His background includes commercial transportation, computer science, and a lot of adventures that begin with the phrase "the law is a pretty good suggestion, I guess." His automotive focus is on consumer interest and both electronic and engineering technology. Outside of New Atlas, Aaron is a prolific writer, father of two, and would-be chicken farmer.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Latest News

Load More

Top Stories

Load More