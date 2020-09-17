Volkswagen teases new Taos compact utility before reveal

Volkswagen has announced a new compact crossover-SUV called the Taos. The new utility will fit underneath the Tiguan in the VW lineup and will be sold only in the North American region.

Named after a town in New Mexico, the Taos is a compact that Volkswagen says proves its "doubling-up" SUV strategy after the Atlas Sport launch earlier in 2020. VW claims the new compact will have value and fuel economy as its focus, with technology as a high point.

"We’re thrilled to announce the name for the newest member of the Volkswagen family," said Hein Schafer, Senior Vice President for Product Marketing and Strategy, Volkswagen of America, Inc. "It was important to choose a name that really embodied the nature of the car and the town of Taos, New Mexico was a perfect fit. It’s a small city that offers big things – from outdoor adventure to arts and design and great cuisine."

The Taos clearly slots into the new arena of nearly-sub compact sport utilities that are growing in popularity. As such, it will likely be competing with the Mazda CX-30, Honda HR-V, and the new Chevrolet Trailblazer, among others.

Details for the new vehicle will come in October, VW promises.

Source: Volkswagen