VW Bulli camper van with full A-Team look is instant legend

What's cooler than a slick, new camper van floor plan? A Volkswagen T6 (or T-anything) pop-top painted to look like the iconic A-Team van, complete with glossy red rims. The Easy Camper Premium wasn't the most eco-friendly or innovative camper van at the recent Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, but it was absolutely the most striking, drawing in crowds with its delectably 80s looks.

"I love it when a plan comes together" is what we assume was uttered when Easy Camper management first saw the freshly painted A-Team T6 rolled out by their crack commando team. In fact, that's really the only acceptable way for it to have gone down, and if it didn't go down like that, Easy Camper should go back and redo the moment entirely.

The plan to marry the forever-recognizable look of the classic A-Team van with a new Volkswagen bus camper did indeed come together ... like nothing else at the 2019 Caravan Salon. Easy Camper was already worth a stop for its simple, functional VW T6 camper vans, and the A-Team theme just made the trip that much more rewarding.

Easy Camper goes full-on A-Team with its latest camper van conversion C.C. Weiss/New Atlas

The special paint really wasn't the story, as it was merely there to help advertise Easy Camper's newest "Premium" floor plan, a Volkswagen T6 conversion that adds space and capability over the classic Easy Camper. Instead of the Classic's passenger-side kitchen and dual-seat bench, the Premium floor plan squeezes in a driver-side kitchen block and three-seat bench, serving as a more practical van for families.

The Easy Camper Premium makes quick camp for four thanks to the folding bed and pop-up sleeper roof. The cabin bed is slightly wider than the bed on the classic Easy Camper, offering a 77 x 51-in (195 x 130-cm) sleeping area. The roof bed measures 77 x 47 in (195 x 120 cm).

The removable dining table secures to the kitchen when it's time to eat Easy Camper

The Premium trim also brings a better-equipped kitchen with a dual-burner stove in place of a single-burner and a 60-L fridge that's more than double the size of the small fridge box in the Easy Camper Classic. A removable, dual-leaf tabletop attaches to the Premium's kitchen rail and turns the seating into a dining lounge, the passenger-side cab seat swiveling around so the van's four campers can dine together.

Other standard equipment includes wall insulation and cladding, a 100-Ah secondary battery, 230V/12V/USB outlets, and LED lighting.

Some might find the use of A-Team paint on anything other than a GMC Vandura blasphemous, but we're a-okay with it on a VW Bulli camper van, especially when looking up at the matching pop-up roof mesh. It's nice work all around.

The Easy Camper Premium starts at €41,990 (approx. US$46,500) for the 148-hp petrol model or 101-hp diesel version (the €39,990 on the windshield is a show special price). Options include uprated engines, all-wheel drive, interior heating, an outdoor shower and solar charging preparation. Unfortunately, while the €60,900 (US$67,450) show model's spec sheet did list an €1,100 "deep black" paint option, it didn't mention anything about red striping or wheels. We guess those were only for the show van.

Source: Easy Camper