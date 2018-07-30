Avazzy promises no-mess instant smoothiesView gallery - 2 images
In the time since Keurig came out with its unique coffee brewer, we've seen the "single-serving pod" concept applied to things like tortillas, cold drinks, wine, and even full meals. Now, a group of California-based entrepreneurs has developed a Keurig-inspired smoothie maker.
Known as Avazzy, the machine works with dual 4-oz packets that are filled with various blends of frozen pureed fruits and vegetables. The plastic packets themselves are claimed to be 100-percent recyclable, and plans call for the puree to be made from fresh produce at partnering cafes and restaurants that are local to buyers.
Users place a connected pair of the Pop Tart-shaped packets in the top of the device and then press a button, which causes a set of internal warming plates to press in against the sides of those packets. This thaws the puree just enough to cause it to slide out the bottom of the packets, and into a glass below. Users then just stir up the still-cold 8-oz (227-g) smoothie and drink it – the thawing/dispensing process reportedly takes four to six minutes.
The thawed puree never actually touches the machine, meaning that unlike a blender, Avazzy doesn't need to be washed. Other touted advantages include the claimed facts that it's much quieter than a blender, it allows smoothies to be made faster (as users don't need to peel and cut up fruits and veggies beforehand), and buyers won't have to contend with fresh produce spoiling before it gets used.
Avazzy is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign where a pledge of US$299 will get you one, assuming it reaches production. We're still waiting to hear back from the designers regarding one rather important detail – the price of the packets, which will be shipped to users in bulk orders.
You can see a demo of the system, in the video below.
Source: Kickstarter
