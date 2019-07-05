Lighter, more powerful BAC Mono R unveiled at GoodwoodView gallery - 6 images
It was back in 2011 that Britain's Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) debuted its Mono single-seat street-legal high-performance sports car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. At this year's event BAC has taken things further, with the "more advanced" Mono R.
First off, the R is 25 kg (55 lb) lighter than the original model, tipping the scales at 555 kg (1,224 lb). Delivering 340 bhp, it also offers 35 bhp more power. This combined lower weight and extra juice gives it a power-to-weight ratio of 612 bhp-per-tonne.
The 2.5-litre, four-cylinder, drive-by-wire Mountune engine is claimed to provide the Mono R with the highest normally aspirated specific output of all time, for a road-legal model.
When the rubber meets the road, the car is able to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 2.5 seconds, reaching a top speed of 170 mph (274 km/h).
BAC also claims that the Mono R is the world's first car to incorporate graphene-enhanced carbon body panels – the graphene is said to enhance the structural properties of the carbon, making the panels stronger and lighter while also offering improved mechanical and thermal performance. In all, the automobile features 44 custom carbon components, along with some 3D-printed polymer parts.
Some of its other new features include a sharper-nosed, 25-mm longer, 20-mm lower and generally more aerodynamic body; a lighter race-inspired steering wheel; a new type of LED headlights; carbon-ceramic brakes; and twin-strut wing mirrors.
Production of the Mono R is limited to 30 units, which were exclusively offered to existing Mono owners. All of the cars have already been sold, with prices starting at £190,950 (about US$239,171).
Source: BAC
