Bentley continues to build out the powertrain options for its Bentayga SUV, introducing a hybrid version at this week's Geneva Auto Show. The Bentayga Hybrid signals Bentley's shift toward full electrification, pairing an electric motor with a next-generation V6 for the cleanest vehicle the British automaker has ever produced.







Bentley has been flirting with the EV world for a while, showing off concepts for two-seat sports cars at Geneva in both 2015 and 2017, and previewing a plug-in hybrid concept back in 2014.

The Bentayga Hybrid joins the V8 Bentayga, a diesel option and the original 12-cylinder Bentayga from 2015 as powertrain options for Bentley's luxury SUV. But it will be decidedly greener than its fossil fuel-powered siblings, with Bentley listing its C02 emissions at a very respectable 75 g/km (the V8 pumps out 260 g/km, for example).

When not tapping into the turbocharged 3.0-liter V6, the Bentayga Hybrid offers a 31-mi (50-km) electric-only range. From a domestic household socket, it will take 7.5 hours to reach a full charge, while an industrial connection can cut this to 2.5.

The addition of the electric motor also means shuffling some things around inside the Bentayga's cabin, with the automatic start-stop button replaced by a drive mode controller to choose between EV Drive, Hybrid Mode and Hold Mode. The infotainment display shows details on performance, consumption and energy flows, while the coolant temperature gauge has been replaced by a battery status dial.

Bentley has also teamed up with Phillippe Starck, the famed French designer behind everything from 118-meter megayachts to wireless speaker systems. The automaker enlisted his services to design a charging dock for the home, which uses sustainable materials to house cables in a neat (and rather fancy) package for your garage or driveway.