You'd need the bank balance of a Beatle if you wanted to visit an octopus's garden in this beast. The Triton 36000/2 Hadal Exploration System is designed to carry two passengers to the ocean depths – in fact, the deepest spot in the ocean, the 36,000-ft-deep (11,000-m) Challenger Deep, where they can enjoy the view from the comfort of ergonomically-designed leather seats. Triton claims the vessel can handle dives lasting up to 16 hours, with life support for 96 hours if things go awry. Although it's targeted primarily at governments, philanthropic organizations and research institutes, if you can drum up the requisite $48 million it would be a welcome addition to any superyacht – but you'll have to paint it yellow yourself. The rest of us may have to make do with strapping on a $5 snorkel to enjoy the underwater sights.