The Foiler from Enata Marine is an impressively styled blend of hybrid diesel-electric propulsion with a retractable hydrofoil system that, quite literally, elevates the luxury yacht. In hydrofoil mode the yacht can purportedly cruise comfortably through waves up to 1.5 m (4.9 ft) high while maintaining stability for passengers who don't want to spill their champagne.







The Foiler is the latest hybrid-electric luxury yacht/hydrofoil fusion, incorporating an interesting diesel-electric propulsion system. The yacht combines two 320-hp (239-kW) BMW engines that power two generators feeding two electric-power torpedo engines from Enata Marine.

The yacht has a maximum speed of 40 knots (74 km/h, 46 mph) in full hydrofoil flight mode and the foils deploy to lift the boat above the water at speeds exceeding 17 knots (31 km/h, 19 mph). The Foiler can also operate in a full electric-only mode, cruising in near-silence at a speeds up to 10 knots (18.5 km/h, 11.5 mph).

Certified to carry eight passengers, the Foiler is stylishly built from carbon fiber and looks pretty sleek with its black, futuristic lines. No official price has been announced for the vessel, which usually means super expensive – promotional images showing a James Bond type standing defiantly on the yacht do nothing to discourage such assumptions.