The first public appearance of Bibendum, the Michelin Man occurred on June 15, 1898, the opening day of the <em class="redactor-inline-converted"><a href="https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Salon_de_l%27automobile_de_Paris_1898" rel="nofollow">Exposition Internationale d'Automobiles</a> at</em> <a href="https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jardin_des_Tuileries" rel="nofollow">Jardin_des_Tuileries (Tuileries Gardens)</a> near the center of Paris. This is a photograph from the Michelin archives of the stand on that momentous occasion. Note the prominent Michelin motto "boit l'obstacle" (drink the obstacle) and the concentration on bicycle tires. There were very few cars on the roads in Europe at the time, and in the late eighteenth century, the bicycle had already become <a href="https://newatlas.com/the-chariot--historys-first-personal-transport-concept/10123/" rel="nofollow">the first new personal transport concept since the horse and cart</a>. The horse and cart (nee <a href="http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chariot" rel="nofollow">chariot</a>) has been one of the great enabling technologies of history. It came into being with the invention of the spoked wheel, which was largely enabled by the metallurgical advances of the bronze age, and it served as the primary means of transport for all civilizations from 2500BC until (Credit: Michelin)