Dual-battery cargo ebike can help you haul for hundreds of miles

Addmotor, the Californian e-mobility company that released the 90-mile CityTri E-310 e-trike back in August, has added an oddly-named cargo ebike to its range that can haul 450 lb and rides for 210 miles per charge in dual-battery configuration.

Addmotor calls its latest ride the Graoopro, which joins the equally oddball Garootan fat-tire hauler in the company's cargo ebike range.

"The Graoopro is a highly functional and versatile means of transportation that combines convenience with cargo capabilities," said the company in a press statement. "Its unique design and features provide a reliable and efficient mode of transportation, which allows easy storage and transportation of goods."

Helping ease the load is a proprietary 750-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,000 watts and produces 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) or torque. Seven levels of pedal assist are available via a mid-axis torque sensor to a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h). There's a 7-speed Shimano gearset for more flexible ride options, and a half-twist throttle of motor-only rolling or a quicker getaway at the lights.

The cargo rack can be fitted with a child seat, and the Graoopro can also be optioned with a front basket Addmotor

The cargo ebike can be optioned with a single 960-Wh battery rocking Samsung 21700 cells or two of them for up to 210 miles (338 km) of per-charge riding at the lowest assist mode, with the removable packs "located below the plane of the rear rack, giving you more room for what you're carrying." Key ride info can be checked on the backlit LCD display.

The Graoopro is built around a 6061 aluminum-alloy low-step frame rocking an oil spring suspension fork offering 80 mm of travel. The integrated rear rack is rated to carry 150 lb (68 kg) of cargo, with the maximum load including the rider coming in at 450 lb (204 kg). That "butterfly-shaped" cargo rack can be accessorized with optional bench seat and footrails, two child seats or bags/panniers, and a front basket can also be mounted to the frame.

Seat height and handlebar angle are adjustable to suit a wide range of rider shapes and sizes Addmotor

The motor-assist hauler rolls on a 24-inch wheel to the front sporting a 2.5-inch-wide tire and a 20-inch rim at the rear wrapped in a 3-inch-wide tire. Mechanical disc brakes with 180-mm rotors make for a "secure and reliable stopping experience."

Elsewhere, the padded seat and handlebar can be adjusted to suit the rider's sitting posture, the bike ships with aluminum fenders front and back, and there's a double-leg kickstand for parking or off-loading stability. Daytime and after-dark visibility is helped along by a 40-lumen headlight plus a braking tail-light with turn signaling, while an electronic horn will let others know when you're nearby.

"Whether you're shuttling your kids to school, delivering goods for your business, or simply seeking an eco-friendly alternative to your daily errands, the Graoopro promises an electrifying experience," said Addmotor.

The Graoopro cargo ebike is available to order now in four color options, with pricing currently starting at US$1,999.

Product page: Addmotor Graoopro