Addmotor rolls out 90-mile pedal-assist folding trike for under $2,000

By Paul Ridden
August 11, 2023
The CityTri E-310 is billed as "the highest spec'd, most powerful electric trike under $2,000 in the world"
The CityTri E-310's frame and handlebar fold for storage and transport by car
The CityTri E-310 features a 1,400-W peak motor at the rear, a 960-Wh battery behind the seat, seven levels of pedal-assist, and a half-twist throttle
The CityTri E-310 is available in a choice of five frame colors
Though cargo ebikes are shaping up as an eco-friendly alternative to the family car for short shopping trips, riders looking for more stability will doubtless appreciate a third wheel. California's Addmotor has just launched a 90-mile e-trike for under $2,000.

Where the 2023 M-340 e-trike employed a front hub motor, the CityTri E-310 rocks a proprietary 750-W motor mounted between the rear wheels that peaks at 1,400 watts, produces 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque, and includes a differential for cornering stability.

This means that the Shimano gearset has been sacrificed, but seven levels of pedal-assist are available up to a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) via speed sensor, and there's a half-twist throttle included as well. The battery appears to be the same, though this time the 20-Ah (48-V) unit made up of Samsung 21700 cells is reckoned good for more than 90 miles (145 km) of per-charge riding at the lowest assist level.

The E-310 is built around a 7020/6061 aluminum alloy frame with a low step over to suit riders between 5.08 and 5.74 ft (1.55 - 1.75 m) in height, has a maximum load of 380 lb (172 kg), and benefits from a suspension fork offering 80 mm of travel. Addmotor has also included a semi-recumbant backrest for added comfort.

The frame and U-shaped handlebar fold down to 44.1 x 33.9 x 24.8 in (112 x 86 x 63 cm) for between-ride storage or transport in the trunk of a car.

The e-trike rolls on a 20-inch front wheel wrapped in a 2.4-inch reflective tire and two 18-inch rims with 2.4-inch reflective tires out back. Stopping power is provided by Tektro mechanical disc brakes at each wheel with 180-mm rotors, plus a parking lock mechanism at the lever. There's a 5-inch backlit LCD display for quick checks on key metrics, and headlight/braking tail-light are included, plus turn indicators.

The CityTri E-310 e-trike is available now in five color options for US$1,999, which includes a front basket and mini bike pump for a limited time. That's a grand cheaper than Addmotor's fat-tire GrandTan M-340 and the RadTrike from Rad Power Bikes, but still more expensive than Lectric's less capable XP Trike. The video below has more.

Introducing Addmotor CITYTRI E-310: Best Electric Trike Under $2000 in the World

Product page: Addmotor CityTri E-310

paul314
That cargo platform is going to need some accessories to actually carry anything, looks like.
minivini
OMG. Unlock off road mode to get the full potential of this beast!! This thing has amazing potential :-)
anthony88
$2000...or in Australia, $3000 plus the insurance and the hassle of what to do every time it gets stolen, or damaged by someone trying to steal it. Until they become a cheap consumer item that anyone can own, owning something nice like this is going to be more pain than convenience. The approx US$1000 e-bikes with 2 kid seats ridden by mums and dads around places like Osaka (where there's also plenty of secure parking) are far more practical and this is the only place I'd ever consider owning an e-bike with cargo capacity.