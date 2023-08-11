Addmotor rolls out 90-mile pedal-assist folding trike for under $2,000

Though cargo ebikes are shaping up as an eco-friendly alternative to the family car for short shopping trips, riders looking for more stability will doubtless appreciate a third wheel. California's Addmotor has just launched a 90-mile e-trike for under $2,000.

Where the 2023 M-340 e-trike employed a front hub motor, the CityTri E-310 rocks a proprietary 750-W motor mounted between the rear wheels that peaks at 1,400 watts, produces 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque, and includes a differential for cornering stability.

This means that the Shimano gearset has been sacrificed, but seven levels of pedal-assist are available up to a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) via speed sensor, and there's a half-twist throttle included as well. The battery appears to be the same, though this time the 20-Ah (48-V) unit made up of Samsung 21700 cells is reckoned good for more than 90 miles (145 km) of per-charge riding at the lowest assist level.

The CityTri E-310 features a 1,400-W peak motor at the rear, a 960-Wh battery behind the seat, seven levels of pedal-assist, and a half-twist throttle Addmotor

The E-310 is built around a 7020/6061 aluminum alloy frame with a low step over to suit riders between 5.08 and 5.74 ft (1.55 - 1.75 m) in height, has a maximum load of 380 lb (172 kg), and benefits from a suspension fork offering 80 mm of travel. Addmotor has also included a semi-recumbant backrest for added comfort.

The frame and U-shaped handlebar fold down to 44.1 x 33.9 x 24.8 in (112 x 86 x 63 cm) for between-ride storage or transport in the trunk of a car.

The e-trike rolls on a 20-inch front wheel wrapped in a 2.4-inch reflective tire and two 18-inch rims with 2.4-inch reflective tires out back. Stopping power is provided by Tektro mechanical disc brakes at each wheel with 180-mm rotors, plus a parking lock mechanism at the lever. There's a 5-inch backlit LCD display for quick checks on key metrics, and headlight/braking tail-light are included, plus turn indicators.

The CityTri E-310's frame and handlebar fold for storage and transport by car Addmotor

The CityTri E-310 e-trike is available now in five color options for US$1,999, which includes a front basket and mini bike pump for a limited time. That's a grand cheaper than Addmotor's fat-tire GrandTan M-340 and the RadTrike from Rad Power Bikes, but still more expensive than Lectric's less capable XP Trike. The video below has more.

Introducing Addmotor CITYTRI E-310: Best Electric Trike Under $2000 in the World

Product page: Addmotor CityTri E-310