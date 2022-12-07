Rad Power Bikes brings a third wheel to powered mobility lineup

Looking to expand on its range of climate-friendly mobility options, Rad Power Bikes has launched an electric tricycle that's designed to sit somewhere between an ebike and light EV. The company reckons that the RadTrike has been its most-requested build, and could serve as a car replacement on some trips.

"The journey to the RadTrike began with one of my first customers who couldn’t ride a traditional bike due to health issues," explained founder and chairman of Rad Power Bikes, Mike Radenbaugh, "Since that early interaction, I’ve had countless conversations with customers looking to Rad for more solutions.

"Fast forward to now, we’ve honed our expertise to create a high-value, purpose-built three-wheel option that will popularize another micromobility category. The RadTrike is the next big acceleration in our mission to make transportation energy efficient, enjoyable, and accessible to all."

The single-speed ride comes with a 750-W geared-hub motor to the front for five levels of cadence-based pedal-assist up to 14 mph (22.5 km/h), plus touch-button reverse and half-twist throttle when you need it. A 480-Wh battery pack is reckoned good for between 20 and 55 miles (up to 88 km) of per-charge range, which should be sufficient for a trip into town for the weekly trip to the grocery store.

The Rad Trike can haul a total of 480 lb, including the rider and 60 lb in the rack between the rear wheels Rad Power Bikes

The RadTrike is reported to have been engineered specifically for comfort and stability, while also being ready for any adventure and offering a fun ride. As such, it's very accessible – accommodating riders from 4.8 ft (1.47 m) and up and rocking a low-step chromoly steel frame. And both the handlebar and cushioned saddle/backrest are adjustable for a better fit. It also folds to more compact proportions for between-ride transport in the trunk.

The total payload capacity comes in at 415 lb (188 kg), including 60 lb in the integrated rear rack, and the three-wheeler is ready and waiting for riders to pick from Rad's accessory lineup.

Elsewhere, it rolls on 18-inch aluminum rims wrapped in exclusive Kenda Kontact puncture-resistant tires, and benefits from a mechanical disc brake to the front and foot-operated coaster brake at the back, plus a handy parking brake has been included too. Rounding out the key specs are a LED headlight and brake/tail-light with auto-on functionality, and full fenders.

The RadTrike's battery offers between 20 and 55 miles of range per charge Rad Power Bikes

The RadTrike is up for pre-order now, and carried a US$2,499 price tag, making it notably cheaper than Addmotor's more powerful fat-tire model launched earlier in the year. Shipping is expected to start in mid-January 2023.

Product page: RadTrike