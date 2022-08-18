Fat-tire adult e-trike good for 85 miles of cargo-hauling adventures

Californian ebike maker Addmotor has updated its best-selling fat-tire e-trike for 2023. The M-340 offers an easy access step-through frame, comes with pedal-assist and throttle courtesy of a Bafang front-hub motor and has enough battery for 85 miles of per-charge riding.

Folks looking to cut down on car use when hauling shopping home or taking the tools of the trade along for the ride, while getting some help from a motor on hills, can opt for a cargo ebike. But if you also want multi-terrain stability, an e-trike rolling on fat tires could tick your boxes.

The 2023 M-340 from Addmotor makes mounting and dismounting easier with a step-through 6061 aluminum alloy frame. There are removable cargo baskets to the front and back, and a free waterproof storage bag for the rear is included in the purchase price. The e-trike is rated to haul up to 100 lb (45 kg) of cargo, plus up to 350 lb (160 kg) of rider.

The front-hub motor peaks at 1,000 watts and produces 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque. The Class 2 e-trike makes five levels of pedal-assist available using a cadence sensor, but there's a twist throttle as well plus a neat wooden platform mounted low between the seat post and downtube to rest your feet when not pedaling. A Shimano Tourney 7-speed gearset has also been included for ride flexibility, particularly when tackling inclines.

The 2023 M-340 (left) features a step-through aluminum alloy frame with a wooden platform for resting your feet when using the twist throttle Addmotor

Addmotor reckons that riders should get around 50 to 85+ miles (80-135+ km) at the lowest pedal-assist level for every charge of the removable 960-Wh Samsung battery behind the seat tube.

The M-340's suspension fork with 80-mm of travel and 4-inch puncture-resistant Kenda fat tires should help soak up some of the bumps from uneven terrain, doubtless helped along by a thick padded saddle rocking an included backrest.

Those tires are wrapped around a 24-inch front wheel and two 20-inch rims out back, and stopping power is provided by Tektro mechanical disc brakes with 180-mm rotors front and back – with automatic motor cutoff. Full fenders for each wheel are provided.

Elsewhere, the e-trike sports adjustable sweep-back handlebar ending in ergonomic grips, and a 5-inch LCD display shows key ride metrics, and comes with a USB charging port included for charging up mobile devices on the go. Visibility shapes up as integrated Spanninga head- and tail-lights, with the latter also performing brake-light and turn signaling duties.

The fat-tire three-wheeler is on sale now for US$3,099, with white and two shades of blue being your current color options (though three more are expected to be added).

Product page: M-340 (via Electrek)