Dual-battery fat tire cargo ebikes aim for the long haul

US e-mobility startup Fucare is celebrating the birth of twins. It's Gemini series fat tire ebikes come in step-over and step-thru variants, each featuring dual batteries for up to 80 miles of range and rated for a total load of 400 lb.

Both Gemini series ebikes boast the same specs, only the frames are different. That translates to a 750-W rear-hub geared motor with a peak output of 960 W for 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of hill-leveling torque and five levels of pedal assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h), with throttle only available too. A Shimano 7-speed mechanical drive is also included for ride flexibility.

Each model sports two 10.4-Ah lithium batteries for a total of 998.4 Wh that can share the load or provide juice independently for a per-charge range of between 40 and 80 miles (64-128 km).

Both Geminis are built around a sturdy 6061 aluminum alloy frame in graphite gray with eye-catching industrial looks, with the Gemini X rocking a low step-over tubular design offering a standover height of 24 inches (61 cm) and seat height ranging from 34.3 to 40.9 inches (87-103 cm) to accommodate riders between 5.25 and 6.25 ft (1.6-1.9 m) in height, while the Gemini model rolls with a step-thru for 15.7 in (39.8 cm) standover and the same seat height.

Up to 28 mph over five pedal assist levels, thumb throttle too, and a per-charge range of up to 80 miles Fucare Bike

Either way, these ebikes are rated for a total load capacity of 400 lb (181 kg) and come with a rear rack in black. That's 100 lb more than the similarly priced, single-battery RadRunner Plus and 70 lb more than the pricier Tern Quick Haul. Accessory options for the Geminis include panniers and baskets.

Elsewhere, the 5.3-inch color LCD display mounted to the BMX-style handlebar comes with a USB charging port for topping up mobile devices while out and about. In addition to showing speed, distance, charge status and power assist level, walk mode and cruise control are also available via the large button.

There's fork suspension with two preload levels plus lockout for switching up between city riding and trail-busting, 4-inch Innova fat tires wrap 20-inch rims and should help soak up some of the bumps along the way, with an air-sprung saddle also helping with comfort. Stopping power comes from Logan hydraulic brakes, and the ebikes each feature an integrated headlight and tail-light, with the latter doubling as a brake light.

The step-over Gemini X and the step-thru Gemini are available now for US$1,899 apiece. The video below has more.

Fucare Gemini X | New Launch | Moped-Style Dual Battery Electric Bike

Product pages: Gemini X, Gemini via Electrek