Compact cargo ebike taps into Bosch power for triple-load hauling

German cargo bike maker Ca Go has revealed the triple-load CS range of cargo ebikes, which mix aspects of short-tail haulers with front loaders for a flexible compact city ride capable of carrying up to 75 kg or goods or gear.

There are three models in the CS family, which share many basic features. The top of the line is the CS200 for €6,490 (about US$7,080), which is built around an aluminum frame with a reinforced seat tube, double-cable steering (for more natural handling) and a double-foot center kickstand for parked stability.

An adjustable seat height and handlebar stem, combined with a fairly low step over, should support rider heights between 1.65 and 2 m (5.4 - 6.6 ft), and the cargo ebike has a footprint of 2,040 x 480 mm (80.3 x 18.9 in), which should make for easy parking in regular cycle spots.

Its gaping belly behind the front wheel can accommodate a 40 x 33-cm (15.75 x 13-in) crate or package up to 30 kg (66 lb) in weight, and benefits from a low center of gravity. There's another cargo rack in front of the handlebar rated for 18 kg (39.6 lb), and a versatile rear rack offers 27 kg (59.5 lb) more. That's up to 75 kg (165.35 lb) of per-trip hauling capacity in total.

The CS cargo ebike's compact footprint of 2,040 x 480 mm should make for easy inner-city parking Ca Go

To help the rider push that mighty haul around, Ca Go has opted for a Bosch Cargo Line mid-drive motor for 85 Nm (62.7 lb.ft) of torque and 400% pedal assistance up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), with a Gates Carbon Drive CDX Belt, Enviolo variable shifting rear hub and an auto mode to take care of power-level adjustments so the rider can focus on the road. There's also a useful hill-hold function included to prevent roll back (or forward).

The motor is matched with a removable 545-Wh PowerPack, but a 725-Wh battery can be optioned in for more between-charge range. The Bosch Smart System is completed with a LED remote and Kiox 300 display, plus app compatibility.

The cargo ebike rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in puncture-resistant Schwalbe Pick-Up Cargobike tires, and features Suntour suspension fork help smooth out uneven terrain. Stopping power is provided by Magura hydraulic disc brakes with 203-mm rotors. And rounding out the key specs is Supernova lighting for visibility day or night, an ABUS lock and full fenders.

The similar €5,990 CS150 model swaps the Gates belt for a KMC e101 chain, loses the rear rack, and doesn't feature the Bosch Kiox display. The CS100 is priced at €5,590 and lacks the Enviolo CVP hub but is otherwise similar to the CS150.

Product page: Ca Go CS