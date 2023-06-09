Tern reworks compact-but-capable HSD cargo ebike

Cargo bike specialist Tern launched its first HSD cargo ebike back in 2019, a capable hauler designed to as easy to ride as a regular city ebike. Now the company has reworked the formula for the "stronger and smarter" 2023 models.

"The HSD is for people who want the hauling capacity of a cargo bike, in a package that is much easier to ride and easier to handle," said the company's Josh Hon. "This new generation HSD adds improvements based on feedback we’ve collected from riders and our own team over the last 4 years. Plus, the new Bosch Smart System is a fantastic upgrade in pure power and also electronic smarts."

The 2023 HSD is not one cargo ebike but a range of five models, four of them rocking a Bosch Performance Line mid-drive motor to amplify rider input by up to 340% to a top assist speed of 20 mph (25 km/h in Europe), and produce 75 Nm (55 lb.ft) of torque. The S11 flavor gets bumped to a Performance Sport motor for pedal-assist up to 28 mph. Three of the cargo ebikes feature a low-maintenance Gates CDX Belt Drive, with the other two having a KMC chain and Shimano Deore derailleur.

The rear rack is rated for 80 kg of cargo, the front rack/basket is optional Tern

All models come with a Bosch PowerPack 545 battery for up to 76 miles (121 km) of per-charge range, with an option to upgrade to a 725-Wh version. For peace of mind, the motor, battery, charger and display of the Bosch Smart System are certified to the UL 2849 safety standard. The S-class models also include the Connect Module for GPS/GSM tracking, motion sensors and high-decibel anti-theft alarm, and can pair with a smartphone running a companion app.

Tern reports that the 6061 alloy frame has been made 15% stiffer at the head tube and 39% stiffer at the bottom bracket, the rear rack has been upgraded and is rated to haul up to 80 kg (176 lb) of gear – which could even be a passenger – and a range of modular accessories are optionally available to tweak the HSD to personal needs. The maximum gross weight tips in at 180 kg (almost 400 lb), including the rider.

The seat can be lowered and the handlebar collapsed down for transport in a SUV Tern

The HSD is not a folding bike as such, but the seatpost can be lowered and the handlebars folded down for between-ride transport in the back of a SUV. And the cargo ebike can stand upright in elevators or apartments.

Elsewhere you'll find a custom Suntour suspension fork for helping to smooth out uneven terrain, 20-inch wheels wearing Schwalbe tires, integrated lighting front and back, either Shimano or Magura hydraulic disc brakes with 180/160-mm rotors, stainless steel fenders and a kickstand.

The 2023 HSD models start from US$4,299 and are scheduled for release in the US from the fall. The video below has more.

Smarter and stronger, but just as compact to fit your life—meet the new HSD.

