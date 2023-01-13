Lectric launches XP Trike featuring novel single hub rear drive

Not every bike rider is able to join the two-wheel pedal-assist revolution, and Arizona's wallet-friendly ebike maker Lectric has responded to folks looking for the improved stability offered by a third wheel with the launch of the XP Trike.

Lectric's first e-trike is built around a 6061 aluminum folding frame that can collapse down for between-ride transport, with the whole shebang tipping the scales at just 64 lb (29 kg). When ready to ride, it offers the company's lowest standover height – at 13.8 inches (35 cm)– to make mounting/dismounting easy for a wide range of riders.

Interestingly, the hub motor is not in the front wheel as you might expect but sits between the rear wheels on a dual differential axle and drives them both – though the setup ensures that each wheel can turn at a different rate for safety in the turns. This 500-W (1,092-W peak) geared brushless motor produces 65 Nm (48 lb.ft) of hill-flattening torque up to a top speed of 14 mph (22.5 km/h) over five pedal-assist levels (via cadence sensor), plus there's twist throttle too.

The XP Trike 's rear hub motor is mounted to a dual differential axle and drives both rear wheels Lectric

Mounted behind the seat post is a removable 48-V/14-Ah Li-ion battery that's reported to offer up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of range for every 4-6 hours on charge.

The XP Trike's three wheels wear 20 x 2.6-inch tires rocking a custom reflective strip, and stopping power comes from hydraulic disc braking front and back with 180-mm rotors, plus there's a parking brake as well. A backlit LCD display provides riders with at-a-glance metrics, there's integrated head- and tail-lighting, and it can haul up to 450 lb (200 kg), including the rider. Lectric has also confirmed that the e-trike is compatible with the company's range of optional accessories, and can be upgraded to seating with backrest for added comfort.

Possibly the most compelling aspect of the XP Trike is its ticket price. It goes up for pre-order from February 7 for a suggested retail price of US$1,499 (which includes a free cargo package comprising small and large baskets and a front rack). That's much cheaper than recent three-wheel offerings from Rad Power Bikes and Addmotor. It's expected to start shipping (fully assembled) from April.

Product page: XP Trike