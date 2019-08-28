AirLock bike lock is also a pump

Many bicycle commuters carry a compact tire pump, while almost all of them carry a lock. Siblings Joe and Christine Edell therefore decided to combine the two, in the form of the AirLock.

As far as its security function goes, the Airlock incorporates a 30-inch-long (76-cm) quarter-inch-thick steel cable, with locking attachments at either end. Users just wrap the cable around the bike's frame and an adjacent immovable object, then key-lock the two ends together.

One of the locking attachments also features a steel air chuck, however, while the other doubles as a 3.5-inch (89-mm) hand-operated aluminum pumping cylinder. The two are connected by a clear vinyl hose, which the steel cable sits inside of.

Should users notice that one their tires are low, they just press the chuck onto the valve stem, secure that chuck in place by flipping up a built-in tightening lever, then start pumping. The hose allows them to stand up while doing so, instead of having to squat down beside the wheel. If the tire is completely flat, though, they might be at it for a while – it reportedly takes about 200 strokes to reach 100 psi (7.6 bar) on a 27-inch tire.

The AirLock in use – as a lock Edellocks

The whole thing tips the scales at a claimed 544 g (1.2 lb), and is available with Shrader or Presta-compatible chucks.

If you're interested, the AirLock is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$50 will get you one – when and if it reaches production – with the planned retail price sitting at $68.

Because bike locks are something that cyclists always have with them anyway, we've seen a number of previous products that have likewise combined them with other things. These "other things" have included handlebars, a seatpost, a pedal, a saddle, and a rear rack.

Source: Kickstarter