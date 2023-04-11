Async invites riders to cheat in style with the powerful A1 Pro ebike

Mobility startup Async has been developing a versatile and visually striking ebike for the last year or so, which can roll as a Class-compliant urban ride or head off the beaten track on its all-terrain tires and full squish. Either way, the A1 Pro comes with a 150-mile battery.

"People tell us riding an ebike is cheating," said the company on social media. "We agreed, and decided to make cheating easy and stylish."

The A1 Pro sports an arresting streamlined design rocking similar vibes to 2021's Vinci model, with a thick top tube that's home to integrated 300-lumen LED headlight and rear LED braking tail-light, 1.8-inch-tick padded seating and that long-range battery. It's able to support a maximum weight of 330 lb (~150 kg) and can accommodate riders between 5.4 and 6.4 ft (1.65 - 1.95 m) in height.

The Async A1 Pro's motor can be locked to 750 watts for street riding, or unlocked to 1,200 W for off-road adventures Async

The all-terrain electric moped boasts a 1,200-W hub motor (2,500 W peak) for 70 lb.ft (95 Nm) of torque and an off-road-only PAS/throttle top speed of 35 mph (56 km/h). That motor can also be locked to Class 1, 2 or 3 speeds for use on the street, and packs a low-maintenance belt drive as well.

The single-speeder comes with a 1,920-Wh removable battery made up of Samsung 21700 cells for between 80 and 150 miles (128 - 241 km) of per-charge range, and an expansion kit is optionally available to facilitate fast charging, and to allow the battery to serve up portable power for gadgetry at camp or at home.

A rider can keep watch on speed and battery range via the 5.5-inch full color digital dash that's mounted mid-handlebar, and the ebike is compatible with a companion mobile app running on a smartphone, which can serve as a digital key, enable GPS tracking and route planning, and allow for dives into ebike stats and ride history.

The Async A1 Pro can connect to a companion app running on a smartphone Async

Helping to smooth out the terrain is the job of an adjustable suspension fork with 120 mm of travel and monoshock suspension hidden within the chunky mid-frame section, which is connected to the rear swingarm, assisted by 20-inch wheels wrapped in 4-inch fat tires. Stopping power is provided by four-piston hydraulic brakes with a 203-mm rotor to the front and 180 mm to the rear.

Indiegogo perks for the A1 Pro start at US$2,399, though there is a less powerful standard version available for just over two grand. Optional accessories, including a rack set and extra batteries, are also available. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in July. The video below has more.

A1 feature highlights

Source: Async