Vinci ebike looks a little bit retro, and a little bit modern art
There are some ebikes that try to look like regular bicycles, some that try to look like classic motorcycles, and others that aim for a quirky design that isn't entirely either of the other two. The Vinci definitely falls into the last group.
Created by California-based mechanical engineer and industrial designer Enzo Prathamesh Shinde, the Vinci ebike is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign.
Its most distinctive feature is its frame's aluminum alloy top tube, which essentially takes the form of a long fat cylinder that's diagonally sliced and offset half-way along its length. The padded seat is recessed into the top of that cylinder, plus a 2,300-lumen dual-beam LED headlight occupies the entire front end, while an 800-lumen dual-beam tail light takes up the rear. Both are IP67 waterproof, meaning they can be immersed to a depth of 1 meter (3.3 feet) for 30 minutes.
We have seen a similar tubular design before, in both the Pocket Rocket and the Punch Moto. The former isn't a true ebike, though, in that it doesn't have pedals, while the former is an outright electric motorcycle.
By contrast, the Vinci does have a pedal drivetrain, which is assisted by a 750W rear hub motor. That motor is powered by a 48V/15-Ah lithium battery located underneath the seat. One charge is claimed to be good for a throttle-only range of 30 miles (48 km), or up to 50 miles (80 km) if the rider pedals. The vehicle has a top speed of 25 mph (40 km/h) in Eco Mode, or 35 mph (56 km/h) in Sport Mode.
Riders can check on stats such as current speed and battery charge level via a color LCD display that's recessed into the top tube. Some of the Vinci's other features include a Shimano 7-speed drivetrain, front and rear suspension, hydraulic disc brakes, an anti-theft alarm, a GPS tracker, plus 20-inch aluminum alloy wheels with Kenda 4-inch fat tires.
The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at 70 lb (32 kg), and supports a maximum rider weight of 300 lb (136 kg).
Assuming the Kickstarter project is successful and the Vinci reaches production, a pledge of US$999 will get you one of your own. Delivery is scheduled to take place next May. You can see the ebike in action, in the video below.
Source: Kickstarter
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.