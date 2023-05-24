Aura cycling system sports coordinated helmet lights and bike lights

While there are now plenty of bike headlights/tail lights, helmet lights and turn indicators to choose from, they're usually all independently operated. The Aura system is different, in that it wirelessly coordinates multiple lights for what is claimed to be better nighttime visibility.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the system is made by cycling tech company Unit 1, which previously brought us the Faro LED helmet.

Hardware-wise, Aura consists of a headlight-and-tail-light-equipped helmet, bike-mounted head- and tail lights with magnetic mounts, and a wireless handlebar-mounted remote.

All of the lights consist of a strip of chip-on-board LEDs which put out a combined 400 (helmet lights), 200 (bike headlight) and 120 (bike tail light) lumens. An accompanying app is used to set their flashing pattern, check their battery level and whatnot.

Optional clips allow the Aura bike lights to also be mounted on backpacks, etc. Unit 1

Pressing a left or right arrow on the remote causes both the helmet and bike-mounted lights' LEDs to start sequentially illuminating in the direction in which the cyclist is turning. Additionally, a built-in accelerometer causes all of them to start flashing faster and brighter whenever the rider is coming to a stop.

Along with its lights, the 370-gram (13-oz) helmet features three magnetically mounted interchangeable visors (a sunshade plus optional clear and tinted models), a quick-release magnetic buckle, the Mips impact protection system, and a motion sensor which triggers the app to send an SOS text in the event of a crash … if the rider doesn't stop it from doing so in a given amount of time, that is.

The Aura helmet is being offered in four colors and three sizes Unit 1

Both of the bike lights quickly pop on and off of front and rear magnetic mounts which stay on the bike full-time. In a rather clever twist, either light can be used as the headlight or tail light, as they automatically illuminate either white or red depending on which mount they go onto.

Battery life varies with the mode selected, although when flashing at 100% brightness the helmet lights should be good for three hours, the bike lights for 18 hours, and the remote for 30 hours of runtime per charge. All of the electronics are IP67 water-resistant, meaning they can withstand being submerged to 1 meter (3.3 ft) for 30 minutes.

Assuming the Aura system reaches production, a pledge of US$249 will get you a full package – the planned retail price is $420. Potential backers may also want to check out the successfully Kickstarted Lumos Firefly system, which consists of front and rear lights that work with an optional helmet.

You can see the Aura setup in use, in the video below.

AURA by UNIT 1: a Smart Cycling System for Next-Level Safety

Source: Kickstarter

