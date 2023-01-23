Aventon embarks on a new Aventure with versatile fat-tire ebike

Back in 2021, California's Aventon launched its first full-size fat-tire adventure ebike, the Aventure, which went on to become the company's best-seller. Now the second generation has been released, adding responsive torque sensor to the design, and offering more per-charge range.

As with the first model, the Aventure.2 comes with a 750-W Bafang rear-hub motor (which peaks at 1,130 watts). It ships as a Class 2 ebike for thumb-throttle and four levels of pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h), but it can be unlocked through the companion iOS/Android app for 28-mph (45-km/h) Class 3 riding where allowed.

Replacing the cadence sensor of old with a torque sensor at the bottom bracket means that the more effort the rider puts in at the pedals, the more the motor amplifies those efforts for a responsive, smoother ride.

The 720-Wh frame-integrated Li-ion battery can be removed for charging indoors, and offers up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge PAS1 range, or 30 miles on throttle only.

The Aventure.2 comes with a rear cargo rack pre-installed, for hauling gear on off-road adventures Aventon

The ebike is built around a 6061 aluminum alloy frame, comes with a suspension fork with 80-mm of travel, benefits from an 8-speed derailleur for ride flexibility, and rolls on 26-inch double-wall rims wrapped in 4-inch puncture-resistant fat tires. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes.

There's a color LCD display with backlighting for at-a-glance status checks, and the Aventure.2 can pair with the Aventon app for deeper dives into ride data and ebike metrics. Night riding or daylight visibility in traffic is helped along by integrated lighting front and back, and in a first for Aventon's ebikes, the new model sports turn signaling.

A rear cargo rack is pre-installed, with the ebike rated to carry a total of 400 lb (181 kg) including the rider, it comes equipped with full fenders and a side kickstand, and the ebike has been put through strict TÜV Rheinland safety testing.

"Aventon has dedicated itself to exceeding TÜV expectations for all its products, but especially the all new Aventure.2, making sure we put the safety of our riders at the forefront of everything we do," said the company in a press release.

The Aventure.2 is available now in step-over and step-through variants, each in regular or large, for US$1,899. The video below has more.

Introducing the new AVENTURE.2 Ebike

Product page: Aventure.2