Aventon Level.2 ebike gains torque sensor for more responsive commute
We thought we'd seen the last ebike from California's Aventon back in March, but today the company has updated its flagship commuter ebike to the second generation – bringing torque sensing to its range for the first time.
The Level.2 features a 48-V/500-W (750-W peak) brushless hub motor and, in a first for Aventon, a torque sensor in the bottom bracket for more responsive pedal assist over five levels up to 28 mph (45 km/h).
The inclusion of an 8-speed gearset also makes for more ride flexibility, and there's a throttle too for an effortless start from the lights, some help on the hills or just rolling along at up to 20 mph (32 km/h) without pumping your legs.
The double-butted aluminum alloy frame hosts a lockable and removable 672-Wh integrated Li-ion battery that Aventon reports could get up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge real-world range at the lowest assist level on the flats.
The ebike comes with a suspension fork with 65-mm of travel for smoothing out bumps along the way, and rides on 27.5-inch double-wall rims wrapped in 2.1-inch-wide hybrid tires that could allow for the city commuter to wander into the wilds at weekends. Stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.
A color LCD display with backlighting allows for checking ebike metrics as you go, and it's Bluetooth-enabled for pairing with a smartphone running a companion mobile app for deeper dives and more control options. And there's integrated lighting front and back.
The Level.2 is available as a 52-lb (23.5 kg) step-through model or a 54-lb (24.5 kg) step over, and ships as a Class 2 ebike but can be unlocked to Class 3. Each flavor has a maximum payload capacity of 300 lb (136 kg), comes supplied with fenders, a kickstand and a rear rack, and carries a suggested retail price of US$1,949.
Product page: Aventon Level.2
