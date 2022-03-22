Aventon cruises through the urban jungle on updated Pace ebikes

Back in January, California-based e-mobility Aventon took aim at commutes by car with the Solterra ebike, and then hit the trails with the Sinch fat-tire folder. Now the company has announced its final ebike launch for 2022 in the shape of the Pace 500 and Pace 350 cruisers.

Aventon has treated the second-generation Pace 500 to an upgraded battery that's now integrated into the chunky downtube of the single-butted aluminum alloy frame and is packed with LG lithium-ion cells for a total capacity of 614 Wh – which is reported to offer between 25 and 48 miles (40 - 77 km) of per-charge range.

As the name suggests, this model features a 500-W rear-hub motor that can provide pedal assist over five power levels up to 28 mph (45 km/h), there's a thumb throttle on the handlebar for up to 20 mph (32 km/h) of motor-only rolling, and an 8-speed derailleur has been included for ride flexibility.

The 500 tips the scales at 52 lb (23.5 kg) and is offered with a step-over or step-through upright cruiser frame in two sizes and four color options. It rides on 27.5-inch aluminum rims wrapped in 2.2-inch Kenda ebike tires with reflective sidewalls, stopping power comes from Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and the ebike comes with a built-in 40-lux headlight and tail-light, the latter doubling as a brake light.

Pace 350 riders can get pedal assist up to 20 mph, or engage the motor only for the same top speed Aventon

The new generation Pace 350 ebike sports a 350-W rear-hub motor for up to 20 mph of pedal assistance over five power levels, as well as a thumb throttle for 20 mph without having to pump away at the pedals at all. Aventon has included a 7-speed derailleur with this model.

The 350 weighs in at 49 lb (22 kg) and is again available in two frame sizes but slightly different color choices are on offer. There's a 417-Wh frame integrated battery for between 24 and 40 miles (38 - 64 km) of per-charge range, and it comes with 27.5x2.2-inch Kenda ebike tires, Tektro mechanical disc brakes and integrated lighting.

Interestingly, back in 2020 the US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that all ebikes had to comply with the UL-2849 safety standard, and last month Aventon became the first company to receive certification from TÜV Rheinland for UL-2849 compliance for the next-generation Pace 500 and Pace 350.

The Pace 500 carries a suggested retail price of US$1,699, while the Pace 350 comes in at $1,399.

Product pages: Pace 500, Pace 350