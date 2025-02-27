Urban commuter bumps ebike security to the next Level

Californian ebike maker Aventon has doubled down on security for the follow up to 2022's flagship urban commuter. The Level 3 is the second model to feature the Aventon Control Unit, smart bike tech with 4G/GPS and theft deterrence.

At the heart of the company's latest Class 2 ride is the Aventon Control Unit (ACU, which made its debut in last year's Abound e-cargo model. This combines 4G connectivity for remote unlocking and GPS tracking to keep tabs on your ride. A password can be setup so that users will need to enter a code on the display to power up the ebike.

The system can also set precisely where the throttle and pedal-assist can be used, effectively setting up an invisible boundary beyond which functionality will be limited. The unit can also detect any unusual activity when parked and alert the rider, who can remotely activate the built-in alarm and engage the electronic rear-wheel lock. Beyond providing "unparalleled peace of mind," the ACU also allows for monitoring of performance via a smartphone and companion app.

The Level 3 urban commuter offers pedal-assist up to 20 mph, though can be unlocked for Class 3 performance Aventon

Motor power for the Level 3 has changed slightly compared to its predecessor. Though the continuous rating for the rear-hub drive remains at 500 watts, peak power has jumped to 864 watts for up to 60 Nm (44 lb.ft) of torque and motor assistance up to 20 mph (32 km/h). There's been improvement in the removable battery department too, with the 708-Wh LG 21700 cells offering up to 70 miles (112.6 km) at the lowest PAS mode.

Elsewhere, the commuter ebike sports a torque sensor in the bottom bracket for snappy response straight off the starting line. A Shimano Altus 8-speed gearset offers extra ride flexibility. The suspension fork soaks up uneven terrain with help from a suspension seatpost and 2.2-inch Kenda tires wrapped around 27.5-inch wheels. Stopping power is provided by Magura hydraulic disc brakes. Front and rear lighting are include too, along with full fenders and a rear cargo rack.

The Aventon Level 3 ebike is available for pre-order now, and carries a suggested retail price of US$1,899. Shipping is expected to start from April.

Aventon: Level 3 | Elevate Your Commute

Product page: Level 3