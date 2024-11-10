4G-connected anti-theft system protects this cargo ebike when parked

California's Aventon hauled itself into the utility bike world last year with the Abound cargo ebike. Now the company has added a short-tail version, which comes with an all-new smart system for peace-of-mind security as well as enhanced connectivity.

"Whether you're running errands, dropping off the kids, or hauling groceries, the Abound SR makes commuting and carrying cargo effortless and enjoyable," said the company. "Packed with performance, comfort, and security features, it offers the perfect solution for those who need a bike that can do it all."

Powering the commute, grocery run, bike-pool or home-to-school hop is a 750-W rear-hub motor for 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque and a top speed of 20 mph (32 km/h) – though that can be unlocked to 25 mph through a companion app. This is a Class 2 ebike so you also get a thumb throttle for assisted take-off, which is a welcome addition for a cargo bike. And there's a torque sensor in the bottom bracket for more natural response from the motor.

The SR's electronics get their juice from a removable 708-Wh downtube battery made up of LG 21700 cells, with Aventon promising up to 60 miles (96.5 km) of per-charge range. A Shimano Altus 8-speed gearset also provides more ride flexibility, which will be appreciated when faced with a daunting incline.

The Abound SR can be optioned with a bunch of accessories, including a padded seat and foot pegs for bike-pooling a friend Aventon

The new cargo hauler is the first outing for Aventon's new Control Unit, which includes anti-theft technology such as 4G connectivity, GPS tracking, geofencing, and remote locking/shutdown. When the ebike is powered off and locked, a user will need to enter a passcode to restart it. The bike comes with an integrated audible and visual alarm system so that folks standing around about know that an opportunist is trying to make off with your ride. The system also allows riders to tune the ebike's three levels of pedal-assist, torque and pedal response, and caters for real-time bike stats as well.

The SR sports a newly designed color handlebar display for access to the bike's features without needing to take a hand off the BMX-style bars. Bluetooth connectivity is cooked in too, plus a USB-C charging port for topping up mobile gadgetry while out and about.

The utility bike is built around a 6061 aluminum low-step frame, and tips the scales at 80 lb (36.3 kg). It features an included rear rack and mesh wheel guard for keeping legs or bags away from the rear wheel, and offers a payload capacity of 440 lb (~200 kg).

The Abound SR's security system includes remote locking, audible/visual alarm and GPS tracking Aventon

Soaking up some of the inevitable bumps along the way is the job of a suspension seatpost with 50 mm of travel, though there is a suspension fork too. The bike rolls on 20-inch wheels wearing 3-inch urban tires with reflective sidewalls, and reliable stopping power shapes up with Tektro hydraulic disc brakes with a 180-mm rotor at the front and 203 mm in the rear.

Rounding out the key specs, an integrated headlight and braking tail-light with turn signaling help with day or night visibility in traffic. Fenders are included too, along with a double-leg kickstand that can be remote locked.

The Abound SR multi-tasker is safety certified to UL 2849 and UL 2271 standards, and is available now in three color options for a suggested retail price of US$2,199. Optional accessories include padded seating, foot pegs, a front rack and a double-seat child trailer.

New Cargo Electric Bike from Aventon | Abound SR

Product page: Aventon Abound SR