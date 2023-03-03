Aventon throws down its car-replacement gauntlet with the Abound cargo ebike

We've seen a bunch of cargo ebikes released lately, with models from the likes of Rad Power Bikes, Lectric and Trek all making a case for leaving the family car in the driveway and heading out on two wheels instead. Now Aventon has joined the party with the Abound.

California's Aventon has been making bikes since 2013, initially making fixies and then moving into ebikes in 2018 with the Pace 500 commuter and the Pace 350 cruiser the following year. Subsequent releases have included the relatively lightweight Solterra city bike, a fat-tire step-through called the Sinch, and the best-selling Aventure bike. Now the company's first cargo ebike has rolled out.

The Class 2 ebike features a 750-W rear-hub motor for 20 mph (32 km/h) via four levels of pedal assist with responsive torque sensor that amplifies rider input at the pedal, plus thumb throttle is on hand when needed. A removable 720-Wh Li-ion battery housed in the chunky downtube offers up to 50 miles of assisted riding.

The Abound has a total weight capacity of 440 lb (200 kg) – the cargo rack can accommodate up to 130 lb (59 kg) and comes with included footboards for passengers. The rear wheel is also partly enclosed to shield young legs from splashes and kicked-up debris, there's an included zip-up storage bag beneath the seat for personal belongings, and optional accessories like a front rack, seat pad, handrail and basket are available to "rack it, stack it, and bring the kiddos along for the ride." A dual-leg kickstand should also help with parked-up stability.

Accessories like the padded seat and handrail are available at extra cost, but footboards are included Aventon

After-dark hauling or daylight visibility to other road users are helped along by a front light that's attached to the fender and a rear light with turn signaling that's integrated into the rack. Key ride metrics and status info can be viewed on the backlit LCD color display, and the ebike can pair with a companion app for deeper data dives and more feature control.

An accessible step-through frame and lever-adjusted dropper seatpost should open the Abound up to more riders, while a suspension fork with 50-mm of travel will help smooth out some of the bumps along the way.

With the safety and comfort of the rider in mind, the Abound has been designed to exceed rigorous TÜV Rheinland testing standards, with Aventon reportedly the first US-based ebike company to receive the TÜV Rheinland North America cTUVus Certificate.

The Aventon Abound cargo ebike is available now for US$2,199. The video below has more.

Introducing... ABOUND

Product page: Abound