Versatile Bosch-powered cargo ebike can haul for 150 miles

The 46er cargo ebike from Germany's Benno Bikes rides with the tag line "agility meets capability" and is presented in a number of nifty setup options, is available in two Bosch Performance configurations, and can be had with dual batteries for up to 150 miles of hauling.

We've seen a number of cargo ebikes make a play as a family car replacement for certain situations – such as taking the youngsters to school in the fresh air when the weather's kind or allowing riders to do the weekly shop without generating tailpipe emissions – and the 46er certainly qualifies for such duties, with Benno Bikes suggesting a number of different setups that see the two-wheeler serve as commuter, family transport or cargo hauler.

Riders can even select from two different Bosch systems – it can be configured with a Bosch Performance Speed motor for 250 watts of power, 85 Nm (62.7 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist up to 28 mph. US riders can also opt for a Performance CX motor with the same power and torque, but pedal-assist to 20 mph only. But those in Europe, Canada and Australia will need to roll with a CX mid-drive, and it will be limited to providing assistance up to 25 km/h.

Either way, the setup comes with a 500Wh PowerTube battery or the option to add a range extender for 1 kWh of juice and up to 150 miles (240 km) or 160 miles (260 km) of per-charge riding at the lowest of five assist levels – depending on which Bosch configuration is selected.

The 46er can be optioned with dual batteries for up to 150 miles of assisted riding Benno Bikes

The rear utility rack bolted to the frame is rated to carry 130 lb (60 kg), and can be optioned with panniers, padded seating and guard rails or a third-party a child seat. A front rack with bag or basket can be added in, and there are even mounts/straps for hauling a surfboard. A thru-axle trailer adapter can also be had.

The 6061 aluminum-alloy low-step frame is sized so that the ebike is about the same length as a regular bike (at 1,868 mm/73.5 in), and there's a Suntour suspension fork included to help absorb uneven terrain. The 46er rolls on 26-inch double-wall aluminum rims wearing a 2.35-inch-wide Benno tire in front and 2.6-inch-wide rubber at the rear, there's a Shimano Deore 10-speed gearset for flexible ride options, and stopping power is provided by Magura hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors.

The 2023 46er is live on Benno's website now, though the company doesn't appear to sell direct to consumers so you'll need to find a dealer local to you. Pricing starts at around US$5,300.

Product page: Benno 46er