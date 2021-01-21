Bianchi covers all bases with city, touring and mountain ebike family

Italian bike maker Bianchi – if not the oldest bicycle company, then certainly one of the oldest – has announced the e-Omnia family of ebikes, which include five models spanning three different riding categories.

"The 'Omnia' in its name – it means 'everything' in Latin – mirrors the ambition of Bianchi Lif-e Electric Intelligence program’s latest platform: to be your perfect e-bike, the bike for every kind of rider," said company CEO, Fabrizio Scalzotto. As such, the range includes ebikes for city riding, touring and off-road mountain biking.

All of the e-Omnia ebikes rock a Bosch Performance Line CX 250-W motor for pedal assist up to 340 percent of the rider's input and 85 Nm (62 lb.ft) of torque. And each model comes with integrated lighting to the front, side and rear, with front and back lights reckoned to output 40 Lux for 100 meters (330 ft) of illumination range, while also making the ebike visible to others for up to 500 m (over 1,600 ft).

The C-Type commuters are built around a step-through alloy frame, available in three sizes and come in five or 10-speed variants. They can be had with a 500-Wh Bosch Powertube battery or a 625-Wh unit for up to 110 km (68 mi) per charge range.

The C-Type models are aimed at city commuters Bianchi

Elsewhere, the Suntour fork offers 100 mm of travel, Gates Carbon belt or chain drive can be had, there's Shimano disc braking, and the 28-inch wheels wrapped in Schwalbe Marathon E-Plus tires. The city riders have a starting price of €3,320 (about US$4,030).

The touring T-Type ebikes are aimed at city riders and weekend road warriors alike, and come in male and female frame versions, and in three sizes. They're available as five-, 10- and 12-speed models, and feature the same 500-Wh or 625-Wh battery options as the city ebike, but can also be had in a dual battery configuration for up to 195 km (121 mi) of per charge range.

The T-Type ebikes are suited to both city commutes and long road trips Bianchi

The Suntour fork offers 120 mm of travel, chain or belt drives can be had, they roll on 28-inch wheels with Schwalbe or WTB tires, and are said to host a unique frame-integrated carrier system for attaching panniers or a child seat.

The more capable FT-Type shares many of the features with its F-Type sibling, but also gets full suspension with Rockshox fork and rear shock, a 12-speed Shimano derailleur, chain drive, and 29-inch wheels with Schwalbe Hurricane tires. The T-Type ebikes start at €3,370 (about $4,090), with the option of ABS to the front on some models.

Riders looking to hit the trails will fly straight for the X-Type or FX-Type models. The former is a hardtail e-MTB with an aluminum frame in three sizes, and is available as 11- or 12-speed models.

Either way, the Suntour fork boasts 120 mm of travel, you'll ride with a chain drive, the 29-inch wheels come wrapped in Kenda Booster tires, and there are integrated mudguards too.

The X-Type models have been designed for off-road adventurers Bianchi

The FX-Type has been designed to meet the needs of more capable off-roaders, with an alloy frame in three sizes and full Rockshox suspension. There's a 12-speed SRAM derailleur, 29-inch wheels with Kenda Hellcat tires, and four-piston Shimano brakes.

Both e-MTB models are available with an ABS option, and offer the same battery choices as the touring models, with the dual battery setup managing up to 142 km (88 mi) of per charge range, which Bianchi reckons should be enough for all-day mountain trail adventures. Prices start from €3,450 (about $4,190).

But if those standard specs don't meet your requirements, Bianchi's 3D online configuration tool puts 8,500 possible color, feature and specs combinations in front of the rider for a more unique e-Omnia.

Product pages: C-Type, T-Type, X-Type